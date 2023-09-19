University of Salford x Harvey Nichols Manchester announce latest collaboration – Official Release

Harvey Nichols Manchester and the University of Salford (UOS)’s MA and BA Fashion Design courses are proud to present the second edition of their joint project, UOS x Harvey Nichols Manchester (Made in Salford).

This collaboration will showcase the work of more than 300 one-off garments made by over 50 fashion design graduates from the University’s internationally renowned course across two floors of the luxury store in Manchester city centre.

The Fashion Design course at UOS encourages students to explore their creativity and develop their skills in design and technology, preparing them for careers in the diverse and dynamic fashion industry. The course has produced many successful alumni who work in various roles and levels within the sector.

Bashir Aswat, Programme Leader for Fashion Design at the University of Salford said:

“It is a great pleasure to collaborate with Harvey Nichols Manchester once again. This partnership gives our graduates a unique chance to display and market their work directly to customers. Moreover, we are very thankful to Harvey Nichols for their confidence and support in our students and our programme.

“This is a rare opportunity for the new generation of fashion designers, and a testament to Harvey Nichols’ commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talent in the industry and from within the North West.”

Gavin Hudson, Store Retail Operations Manager at Harvey Nichols, Manchester says:

“Following the success of the first collaboration in 2021, we are excited to continue our venture with the University of Salford to give our customers the opportunity to shop a unique collection of one-off pieces, designed and created less than two miles from the store.

“We are very proud to support emerging fashion talent and are delighted to be able to offer a platform on which new graduate designers can showcase their creativity.”

Starting from Thursday 28 September, customers can discover and purchase unique garments created by UOS graduates, displayed in specially designed spaces on the menswear and ladieswear fashion floors of Harvey Nichols Manchester.

Moreover, the proceeds from the sale of the garments will go directly to the student designers themselves and the University of Salford.

The ‘Made in Salford’ brand is a statement of sustainability, as each piece is a unique garment produced less than two miles from where it will be sold. Customers can expect a variety of garments that suit different occasions, styles and genders, knowing that they will own something truly original.

The two curated spaces will be available on the menswear and ladieswear fashion floors of the luxury retailer from Thursday 28 September, for a limited time only.

