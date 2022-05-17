VENUES ANNOUNCED FOR NATIONAL SKILL COMPETITION FINALS

Skills excellence will be coming to all parts of the UK in November as WorldSkills UK has announced its hosts for the 2022 National Competition Finals.

The country’s top students and apprentices will go for gold at six venues covering all four UK nations during the week commencing Monday 14 November. Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh and Middlesbrough colleges will host a total of 62 finals between them.

From bricklaying in Edinburgh to the new industry 4.0 competition in London, via aircraft maintenance in Cardiff and culinary arts in Belfast, young people up and down the UK will have the opportunity to enjoy the spectacle and excitement of the finals.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “skills olympics” in France in 2024.

Alongside the drama of competition, the colleges will run events showcasing what they offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts.

People who cannot get to a local event will be able to follow things online through a special broadcast featuring action from the finals, as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts and career advisors.

Competitors won’t have to wait long to see how they’ve got on as the winners be revealed in a special live medal ceremony show presented by Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch Studio on Friday 25 November.

The programme will have a strong interactive element with the venues and other colleges encouraged to host watching parties and send in photos and videos from their events as the results are announced.

WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge said:

“We are really excited to be taking the show on the road with finals hosted by colleges across the UK. We hope witnessing the drama of the finals live will inspire young people to keep developing their technical and employability skills.

“With 62 finals spread over six venues there should be something for everyone, but we will also be providing loads of online content for people who are unable to get to one of the host venues that week. We are looking forward to producing our special broadcast with live action and top tips from industry experts and careers advisors. We are also delighted to confirm that Steph McGovern will be doing the duties on awards night and revealing the winners live from her Packed Lunch studio.

“With skills at the heart of government plans to level up and rebuild the economy, we are delighted to be playing our part and giving more young people the opportunity to explore the many opportunities and careers that high-quality skills offer.”

Designed by industry experts, WorldSkills UK competitions help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills, as well as shining a light on the amazing skilled potential in the UK. The finals are the culmination of a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training.

The competitions-based programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying competing help their career progression and 86% saying their personal and employability skills had improved.

Barking & Dagenham College is hosting 11 finals

Laboratory Technician

Electronic Security Systems

Fire Security

Foundation Skills: Horticulture

Landscape Gardening

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Industry 4.0

Automation

Mechatronics

Floristry

Accountancy Technician

Belfast Met College is hosting 4 finals

Confectionery and Patisserie

Culinary Arts

Restaurant Service

Hairdressing

Blackpool & The Fylde College is hosting 13 finals

Beauty Therapist

Beauty Therapy Practitioner

CNC Turning

CNC Milling

Commercial Make-Up

Creative Media Make-Up

Manufacturing Team Challenge

Nail Technician

Construction Metalwork

Industrial Electronics

IT Support Technician

Network Systems Administrator

Network Infrastructure Technician

Cardiff & Vale College is hosting 14 finals

Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care

Health and Social Care

Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Foundation Skills: Hairdressing

Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services

Digital Media Production

Foundation Skills: Catering

Foundation Skills: Media

Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle

Aircraft Maintenance

Automotive Body Repair

Automotive Refinishing

Automotive Technology

Heavy Vehicle Engineering

Edinburgh College is hosting 11 finals

Bricklaying

Carpentry

Foundation Skills: Woodworking

Furniture & Cabinet Making

Joinery

Painting and Decorating

Plastering

Plastering and Drywall Systems

Roofing and Tiling

Stonemasonry

Wall and Floor Tiling

Middlesbrough College is hosting 9 finals

3D Digital Game Art

Cyber Security

Digital Construction

Electrical Installation

Graphic Design

Mechanical Engineering: CAD

Plumbing

Web Design

Welding

