From education to employment

VTCT begins its mission to find and recognise Vocational Education’s rising stars

VTCT November 1, 2023
VTCT, a leading Awarding Organisation, has officially launched this year’s eagerly-awaited VTCT Excellence Awards.

The VTCT Excellence Awards are back for 2024, and they promise to be bigger and more inspiring than ever. These awards, introduced last year to celebrate VTCT’s 60th birthday, are dedicated to recognising and celebrating the remarkable work and talent within private training organisations and colleges across the UK and Ireland.

VTCT invites training establishments, from across over 15 sectors, to nominate students, colleagues, and apprentices to receive well-deserved recognition. Furthermore, colleges and training providers can also submit themselves to showcase the incredible work they do to support and nurture these bright talents.

The celebrations will culminate in a collaborative afternoon awards ceremony in July. During this event, the spotlight will be on the students’ remarkable work, providing a platform for their achievements to shine. Not only will students be on hand to offer makeovers to VIP guests, but they will also exhibit their culinary skills by providing catering for the event.

VTCT has enlisted the support of industry experts to serve as judges for the awards. Led by Former Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships, Rt Hon Anne Milton, the distinguished panel of judges includes representatives from brands such as Coca-Cola, NHS, WorldSkills UK, DVV Media International, Association of Colleges and Youth Employment UK.

Alan Woods OBE, Chief Executive of VTCT, expressed his enthusiasm for the VTCT Excellence Awards 2024, saying:

“The VTCT Excellence Awards reflect our organisation’s mission – to inspire our students and educational partners to unlock their potential and thrive in rewarding careers. Last year, we heard stories of students achieving outstanding outcomes despite significant challenges, underscoring the passion and dedication of individuals in the vocational education sector. We witness the incredible work these people undertake daily, and I am personally honoured to have the opportunity to recognise and demonstrate how vital they are to our industry.”

Nominations for the VTCT Excellence Awards 2024 are now open, offering the chance for individuals from across Vocational Education to receive the recognition they deserve. To nominate and learn more about the awards, visit here

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
VTCT
VTCT is a specialist awarding & #EPA organisation offering #vocational & technical #qualifications and assessments, across the creative & services industries.

