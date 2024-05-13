Waltham Forest College Dominates Centre of Excellence Plumbing Skills Competition

Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) proudly showcased its excellence in plumbing at the recent Centre of Excellence Plumbing Skills Competition competing against formidable opponents including the College of North West London, Tower Hamlets College, Hammersmith and West London College. Waltham Forest College emerged as the undisputed champion across multiple levels.

The practical skills competition provided a platform for students and apprentices to demonstrate their mastery in drawing and mark-out, fabrication and pipework installation, whilst working accurately and to a strict timescale.

Waltham Forest College’s participants exhibited unparalleled quality and precision in their work, securing remarkable victories across various category levels.

At Level 1, Waltham Forest College claimed the top position, showcasing the talent and dedication of its budding plumbers. Moving up to Level 2, the College continued its winning streak, once again clinching the coveted first place position. The triumph extended to Level 3, where Waltham Forest College not only secured the first position but also showcased its depth of talent by securing the second and third positions.

The outstanding performance of Waltham Forest College’s participants underscores the College’s commitment to providing high quality education and training in the field of plumbing equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge and behaviours.

Waltham Forest College continues to shape the future of the plumbing industry with its strong partnership and collaboration with industry leaders, Society of Public Health Engineers (SoPHE) and Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE).

Rennie Llewellyn, Plumbing Lecturer, said: “We are immensely proud of our students and apprentices for their exceptional performance at the Plumbing Skills Competition and their success is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the guidance provided by our experienced and skilful lecturers”.

The resounding victory at the Plumbing Skills Competition further solidifies Waltham Forest College’s reputation for excellence in vocational education.

Hassan Rizvi, Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, said: “We have thoughtfully created a strong and broad curriculum that aligns with the skills needs of the local and regional area. We continue to support the aspirations and skills development of our students which broadens their overall college experiences and widen their talents and interests”.