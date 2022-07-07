Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Welsh Competitors Thrive as 130 Are Set to Compete at WorldSkills UK

WorldSkills UK July 7, 2022
0 Comments
diverse group of people from behind
SkillsWorld Live - Why is qualification reform so controversial?

An impressive 130 Welsh competitors have been announced as finalists for the WorldSkills UK National Finals taking place this November.

The announcement follows a series of regional competitions that took place across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, hosting a string of talented young people. 

Wales has maintained its top spot of having the highest number of competitors of all UK regions since 2015. This year, over 1 in 4 of the finalists are Welsh and with two categories still yet to be announced, it’s incredibly likely this number will increase.

WorldSkills supports young people across the world to take part in competition-led training, assessment, and benchmarking, with the competitors from national teams testing their ability to achieve world-class standards in an Olympic-style skills competition.

Over five thousand young people registered to take part in this year’s WorldSkills UK competitions and have been competing since April, with 130 Welsh competitors successfully demonstrating their skills to an incredibly high standard throughout the National Qualifiers.

The competitions challenge competitors in five different sectors to be named best in their skill including Construction & Infrastructure, Engineering & Technology, Health, Hospitality & Lifestyle, IT & Enterprise and Media & Creative.

The WorldSkills UK National Finals will be held across six venues in the UK, including Wales’ own Cardiff and Vale College. The college is hosting a total of 14 finals – the highest number of any venue across the UK – in competition categories such as Health and Social Care, Digital Media Production, Automotive Technology and Heavy Vehicle Engineering.

Foundation Skills Competitions are also being held at the college in categories including Hairdressing, Restaurant Services, and IT Software Solutions for Business.

Foundation Skills Competitions are designed for students who have a statement of Special Education Needs (SEN) and/or disabilities and allow students to showcase their skills, knowledge and behaviours that highlight their independence and employability skills.

Minister of Economy, Vaughan Gething stated:

“The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations. By providing our young people with opportunities to develop new skills, we’re providing them with the tools they need to build successful future careers. This will support them to be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow.

“The WorldSkills competitions bring together some of the most creative, skilled, and driven young people in Wales, and helps raise awareness of the power of skills to transform lives, economies, and society. So, I’m delighted 130 Welsh competitors have made it to the finals. I wish all the competitors the best of luck, both in this important competition and for their future.”

WorldSkills UK, Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge, said:

“I want to offer my congratulations to everyone who registered for our competitions this year, especially those who are now going on to compete in November’s finals.

“We are really excited to be taking the show on the road again this year with finals hosted by colleges across the UK. We hope seeing the finals in person or catching up with our online content will inspire more young people to develop their skills and have a go at one of our competitions next year.

“Our competitions and competition-based development programmes equip apprentices and students with the lifelong, world-class skills that will help increase UK productivity and competitiveness.”

Partly funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, WorldSkills UK aims to inspire and upskill future generations by developing young people’s vocational skills while celebrating their achievements. 

Competitions begin at a regional level with Skills Competition Wales led by the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project, and progress through to national and international competitions.

For more information on WorldSkills UK and how to start your journey as a competitor, tutor or employer in Wales, visit https://inspiringskills.gov.wales/

Published in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
WorldSkills UK

