Welsh students head to Poland in Europe’s biggest skills competition

WELSH STUDENTS FLY THE FLAG FOR GREAT BRITAIN AT EUROPEAN SKILLS COMPETITION IN POLAND

Four Welsh students are heading to Poland to be in with a chance of being crowned a winner at EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023, the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe.

Up against 600 fellow young people from across Europe, they will travel to Gdańsk to showcase their technical knowledge and capabilities in a series of challenges, with the winner being crowned best in their field.

EuroSkills is the bi-annual European competition hosted by WorldSkills, an initiative that inspires young people to develop a passion for skills and pursue excellence through national and international competitions.

Rhydian Brown, from Llantwit Major, Ben Hay, from Colwyn Bay, Ruben Duggan, from Blackwood, and Daniel Davies, from Aberporth, will be representing Wales and the UK, competing in the plumbing, mechanical engineering (CAD), restaurant services and web development competitions.

Cardiff University Student, Rhydian Brown (19) from the Vale of Glamorgan, is participating in the Web Development category. Rhydian was selected to represent Team UK after taking part in the WorldSkills UK Finals, where he mastered his skill and excelled against his peers.

Commenting on his upcoming departure to Poland, Rhydian said:

“Competing in WorldSkills has given me so many opportunities. In May, I was asked to train at the Hungarian Nationals, where I met Hungarian and Finnish rivals in my category.

“Since then, I’ve been able to figure out my strengths and work on my weaknesses to prepare for EuroSkills. Now I’m going to Gdansk to compete against the very best in Europe!”

The competitors will be participating in a series of projects within strict time frames over the course of four days from September 5th – 9th, with the results being announced on the final day.

More than 80 countries participate in WorldSkills, which helps develop skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement.

In Wales, the project is funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations from across the country.

Paul Evans, Project Director at Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, said:

“Our country is committed to investing in young people, and skills competitions are an exciting and successful way to hone their skills to world-class standards, ultimately setting them up for success in their future careers.

“Every year, we see bright young Welsh people shine when competing against their national and international peers, which pays great tribute to the quality of tutorage and training they receive.

“Congratulations to the four young competitors from Wales who will go to the EuroSkills competition in Gdansk this September. We’re all wishing you the best of luck and victory in your endeavours.”

For more information on WorldSkills UK and how to start your journey as a competitor, tutor or employer in Wales, visit here.

