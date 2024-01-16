Wirral Met College and Wirral University Teaching Hospital Celebrate Success of 100 Apprenticeship Pledges in 100 Days Campaign

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust and Wirral Met College are delighted to announce the successful accomplishment of their ambitious goal of securing 100 apprenticeship pledges within a span of 100 working days. Working in partnership, the organisations have reached this milestone, marking a significant achievement in their commitment to fostering vocational training and educational opportunities for aspiring apprentices.

As a result of the scheme, small to medium sized employers across Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region have gained much-needed financial support for the recruitment of apprentices, as well as receiving training and development for existing employees to support their progression within the organisation.

The campaign garnered substantial attention and support from local businesses, demonstrating their dedication to investing in the development of the future workforce. Employers across diverse industries have recognised the value of apprenticeships in nurturing talent and bridging the gap between education and practical skills in the workplace.

WUTH Chief People Officer Debs Smith said:

“We are really pleased that our innovative partnership with Wirral Met College has benefitted so many local employers and our community. As the largest employer on Wirral, employing over 6500 staff, we have a vested interest in supporting our local residents into employment and investing in skills in the wider economy.

We have so many job opportunities outside of what you might expect in a hospital in terms of doctors and nurses, as we have roles in estates, admin and finance for example – so developing a talent pool is vital”

Gill Banks, Principal and CEO at Wirral Met College stated:

“We are immensely proud of achieving our target of 100 apprenticeship pledges. Through this initiative, we’ve witnessed first-hand the transformative impact apprenticeships have on both individuals and employers, bridging the gap between education and industry needs. We remain dedicated to continuing this journey, providing valuable opportunities for apprentices and supporting businesses in shaping a skilled workforce for the future.”

Furthermore, apprentices who have benefited from this initiative expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunities afforded to them. Gas Engineering Operative Apprentice, Jordan Taylor, who started his apprenticeship with Opulent Plumbing & Heating earlier this year said:

“I have learnt so much since I started my apprenticeship and the additional training at college has been brilliant. I’m expanding my knowledge and gaining practical skills and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Despite achieving the initial target of 100, opportunities for apprenticeships are still available. Employers and individuals interested in accessing the funding and participating in this initiative are encouraged to get in touch to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

For more information about how to get involved, visit here .

Published in