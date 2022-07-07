WorldSkills UK national finalists announced

WorldSkills UK has revealed the students and apprentices who will be battling it out to be crowned national skills champions 2022.

Over 500 finalists will compete for gold, silver and bronze in 62 different disciplines at six colleges across the UK in November (see attached)*. The winners will be crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern from her Packed Lunch studio on Friday 25 November.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “skills olympics” in France in 2024.

From bricklaying in Edinburgh to laboratory technician in London, via aircraft maintenance in Cardiff and culinary arts in Belfast, young people up and down the UK will have the opportunity to enjoy the spectacle and excitement of the finals.

Barking & Dagenham, Belfast Metropolitan, Blackpool & The Fylde, Cardiff & Vale, Edinburgh and Middlesbrough colleges will host the finals in the week commencing 14 November. See full list below

Alongside the drama of competition, the colleges will run events showcasing what they offer, providing careers advice and giving visitors the opportunity to talk to employers and industry experts.

People who cannot get to a local event will be able to follow things online through a special broadcast featuring action from the finals, as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts and career advisors.

Ben Blackledge, Deputy CEO of WorldSkills UK said:

“I want to offer my congratulations to everyone who registered for our competitions this year, especially those who are now going on to compete in November’s finals.

“We are really excited to be taking the show on the road again this year with finals hosted by colleges across the UK. We hope seeing the finals in person or catching up with our online content will inspire more young people to develop their skills and have a go at one of our competitions next year.

“Our competitions and competition-based development programmes equip apprentices and students with the lifelong, world-class skills that will help increase UK productivity and competitiveness.”

The WorldSkills UK competition-based development programmes are designed by industry experts and enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on training courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes and skills against set criteria in a competitive timed environment.

The programme has a real impact on those taking part, with 90% of previous entrants saying their career progression improved after competing and 86% stating their personal and employability skills had improved.

* The file includes finalists in 60 of the 62 competitions. The finalists in the Stonemasonry and Foundation Skills: Woodworking competitions will be announced on Thursday 14 July. There will be 521 finalists taking part in the 60 competitions announced today (7 July). Of those 521 finalists, around half (259) are from England. There are 131 from Wales, 68 from Scotland and 63 from Northern Ireland.

Barking & Dagenham College is hosting eight finals

Laboratory Technician Electronic Security Systems Fire, Detection and Alarm Systems Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Automation Mechatronics Floristry Accountancy Technician

Belfast Met College is hosting four finals

Confectionery and Patisserie Culinary Arts Restaurant Service Hairdressing

Blackpool & The Fylde College is hosting 13 finals

Cardiff & Vale College is hosting 14 finals

Foundation Skills: Health & Social Care Health and Social Care Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business Foundation Skills: Hairdressing Foundation Skills: Restaurant Services Digital Media Production Foundation Skills: Catering Foundation Skills: Media Foundation Skills: Motor Vehicle Aircraft Maintenance Automotive Body Repair Automotive Refinishing Automotive Technology Heavy Vehicle Engineering

Edinburgh College is hosting 13 finals

Bricklaying Carpentry Foundation Skills: Horticulture Foundation Skills: Woodworking Furniture & Cabinet Making Landscaping Joinery Painting and Decorating Plastering Plastering and Drywall Systems Roofing, Slating & Tiling Stonemasonry Wall and Floor Tiling

Middlesbrough College is hosting nine finals

Published in