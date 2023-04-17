Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Meet the innovative platform designed to bridge the digital gap between generations

I LIKE NETWORKING April 17, 2023
female on laptop

TALES announced the launch of the World of Us Project (WOU), an innovative platform designed to bridge the gap between generations on all matters related to Digital Futures.

The WOU platform is the brainchild of a collective of thinkers and researchers from all over the world, who identified the need to simplify and demystify the complex concepts related to technological evolution and its impact on humanity. 

The main goal of the platform is to compile and simplify messages for the community in a digestible way.

The platform provides an information hub where users can access analytical and academic content on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Future of Learning and Education, Decolonising Education, and Intersectional Ecology. 

In addition to the information hub, WOU will be launching an Educational Gaming Experience for kids aged 8 and above. 

The World of Us game is a safe and moderate space where Guardians (parents, educators, teachers or anyone who is looking after a kid) can have control while kids learn from fun moments of collaboration instead of competition. The game will bring the same knowledge from the environment and digital futures unpacked in a friendly children’s language.

“We are thrilled to launch the ‘World of Us’ project, which we believe will make a significant impact in bridging the gap between generations, cultures and our planet’s biodiversity. We want to create awareness and inspire our children by exploring the beauty and importance of our planet and humanity. But also provide a platform for meaningful engagement on issues related to the Digital Futures which would concern us all, as we dive into the Digital Era. The World of Us is a project for the world, by the world. ” said Curt Fortin, World of Us Creative Director 

The World of Us Project is now available worldwide, and the team behind it is looking forward to engaging with the community and creating a platform that offers accessible and engaging content for all.

Published in: Social impact
I LIKE NETWORKING

