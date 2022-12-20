Reading students raise money for special care babies charity

Business students from Reading College put their skills to good use to raise money for BIBS (Babies in Buscot Support) on Tuesday 13 December.

Students studying the Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at the King’s Road campus teamed up with the Reading Joggers fundraising challenge for BIBS.

BIBS is the official charity of Buscot Ward, the local neonatal unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. The charity provides support for families, improved ward facilities, and life-saving equipment for sick and premature babies.

Reading Joggers visited the students on Friday 11 November, to introduce their organisation, talk about the benefits of exercise and highlight the work they are doing they are in the community. They donated the seed money for students to use as an investment for their fundraising events for BIBS.

Reading Joggers donated 100 and gave students at Reading College one month to see what they could turn it into.

The students worked in groups to devise a range of fundraising events. One group organised a movie day and showed Bad Neighbours, The Polar Express and Scream 4, and sold refreshments. Another group organised a gaming event where students had the choice of playing FIFA 23, Fortnite, Warzone or other games.

Finally, the third group organised a hanging challenge in the gym to see how long someone could hang on the pull up bar the longest.

The students have raised over 170 for BIBS so far.

Nahid Islam is studying a Business Level 3 Extended Diploma at Reading College. He said:

It’s been fun to come together to raise money for BIBS. I’ve been in charge of marketing for the games challenge and have done both word of mouth and poster advertising.

It’s been good because our event has been really popular.

Boswell Jones, Business Teacher, Activate Learning, said:

The students really enjoyed this project. They had to start from scratch and come up with all of the fundraising events.

They’ve faced challenges and learnt new skills such as teamwork, entrepreneurship and other transferrable skills.

Liz Josif, Fundraising Manager at Babies in Buscot Support, said: BIBS charity was thrilled to learn about the Business Level 3 students’ project to support a local small charity.

Through their fundraising they are helping sick and premature babies on the Buscot Ward at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The charity supports the local neonatal unit by purchasing life-saving equipment, improving ward facilities, providing emotional support for families, and raising awareness. The students’ enthusiasm for the charity has been fantastic and we feel honoured to have inspired the younger generation.

If you would like to support Reading College students fundraising efforts, donations can be made via their Just Giving page.

