Support staff call for strike action on pay

A preliminary ballot of National Education Union (NEU) school support staff members over pay has now closed.

The strong result demonstrates that its membership are concerned about two issues – that pay rises are not keeping pace with prices so standard of living keeps falling, and that the pay rises are not fully funded leading to redundancies, cuts in hours and thereby damaging education.

A separate preliminary ballot of teachers, closing today, also strongly supported action over a fully funded above inflation pay rise.

The NEU gave the Government until today to respond to a letter calling on them to prevent a formal trade dispute. We have received no answer.

The union will announce a timetable for a formal ballot and potential dates of strike action in the coming week. The action aimed at Government will be to demand fully funded above inflation pay rises for support staff.

Meanwhile, the Government has time to respond to the concerns of our members and improve the pay rise and its funding.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“Be in no doubt that today’s ballot result is a warning shot from support staff, that they will not and cannot tolerate further unfunded or below-inflation pay rises.

“The Government seems disconnected from the reality facing support staff. Members tell us they are struggling with energy costs and childcare and are now worried about mortgage repayments and how they will pay the rent. And inadequate school funding continues to make support staff jobs insecure.

“Rocketing inflation follows more than a decade of pay erosion, which has seen a 27% real-terms cuts in support staff salaries since 2010. And for the first time, we are now seeing schools struggling to fill support staff vacancies. This will continue under the current pay offer, which is not fully funded.

“Alarm bells must surely be ringing within Government. Our children deserve better than shortages of support staff and underfunded schools.

“Despite our best efforts, the Government is yet to put more money on the table. Strikes would of course be regrettable, but we need to make a stand in order that the Department for Education sees sense. We are, however, always ready to continue discussions to achieve a better deal for support staff – one that values education and values educators.”

