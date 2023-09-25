Borders College Graduation 2023

@BordersCollege recently celebrated its Graduation 2023 ceremony, honouring the exceptional achievements of their students.

The much-anticipated event took place this month at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso. Having worked incredibly hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments and successes of everyone over the last year.

As part of the ceremony, the Honorary Fellowship of the College was awarded this year to Chris Ball. Chris is Vice President of Cycling Events for Warner Bros Discovery Sports and leads a global team tasked with the delivery and worldwide live broadcast of many of the largest cycling properties in the world.

This year’s ceremony was made possible by the kind donations of our sponsors, including Barrie Knitwear, BT, CENSIS, DataVita, Eildon Housing, Morrison Construction, Muirhall Energy, Off The Back Barbers, Roxburghe Estates, and So Stobo.

The ceremony truly is the highlight of the year for both our staff and students, and it was a proud moment to watch the students on stage in their ceremonial gowns in front of their family members and distinguished guests.

Chair of Borders College Ray McCowan welcomed graduates and guests, saying:

“This is the best day in the Borders College Calendar. It is the day when the college comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students.

“I want to take just a minute or two to acknowledge the amazing achievements of today’s graduates. Whatever career or life decisions you make in the months and years ahead, I have no doubt that you will be successful.

“I hope you all enjoy your celebration together and I hope you all look back on today as a very special day you will always remember.”

College Principal Pete Smith congratulated the graduates, saying:

“Borders College exists to ensure that we continue to develop the skills that the Scottish Borders needs for a growing economy and a sustainable future.

“The skills that we provide for our students are essential in ensuring our Borders communities grow and thrive and provide a rich experience for our people.

“The College has had many successes over the last year, but the most important success is that of our learners, represented by our graduates here today. It is a tribute to your hard work and dedication, along with the support of your friends and families and the college lecturing staff and professional services teams, that you are here today.

“Whether your next chapter is employment, further study, travel, or another exciting challenge, we wish you well. You are part of the Borders College community, and as you leave here today, go out and be the best you can be. This is your moment; treasure it.”

Pete also presented this year’s Honorary Fellowship to Chris Ball.

Chris is Vice President of Cycling Events for Warner Bros Discovery Sports and leads a global team tasked with the delivery and worldwide live broadcast of many of the largest cycling properties in the world.

He began his career in sports science and sports coaching and was instrumental in establishing the mountain biking programmes under the College’s Borders Academy of Sporting Excellence initiative based at our Galashiels campus.

Chris is credited with creating the Enduro World Series, attended globally by over 50 nationalities, thousands of athletes, professional teams, world champions and Olympians each year.

The Graduation was a brilliant way to highlight the end of an amazing chapter in the life of our students, and we were delighted to see everyone enjoying their day.

Special awards were also presented to recognise the outstanding achievements of a student and staff member over the last year. This year’s awards were presented to the following people:

Student of the Year – Stephanie Bartlett (HNC Animal Care)

Special Recognition Award – Wendy Bell (Quality Assurance Coordinator at Borders College)

