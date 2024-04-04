Catering student reaches final of National culinary competition

Catering and hospitality students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have reached the finals of a national skills competition designed to showcase their professional cookery and front of house capabilities. Amelia Smith, Sam Hurst and Sophie Trevitt will compete in the finals of the British Culinary Foundation’s ‘Student Cook and Serve Team Challenge’ at Walsall College later this month.

Earlier this month, the same team heard that they had reached the grand final of the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year competition following a close contest at the Gordon Ramsay Academy.

At the final on 17 April, the students will compete against their peers from Plymouth College, University College Birmingham, College of Food, Central Bedfordshire College, Walsall College and Stafford College. Each team will have two hours to prepare, cook and serve a three-course menu for four covers, including two covers for guests. Chefs will produce a menu including a vegetarian starter, a main course using a crown of corn-fed chicken, and a dessert of the competitor’s choice, using at least one Essential Cuisine product.

Chefs will be judged on their culinary skills, working methods, portion size, taste, temperature of dishes, presentation, and timing, while front-of-house will be judged on table presentation, greeting and communication and the serving of food, water, and wine.

Jon Starns, Catering and Hospitality Lead for NWSLC, said:

“This is fantastic news for the team who are performing well and seeing continued success in many regional and national skills competitions this year. Their success in reaching the finals of this challenge is based on commitment and hard work, and all the students are great role models for their peers.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said:

“Skills competitions like these help our students to test their capabilities under pressure, build their self-confidence and develop employability skills. Congratulations to our fantastic on their achievements so far and we wish them the best for the finals.”