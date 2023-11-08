Celebrating achievement at University of Chester graduation ceremonies

Last week was one of celebration for the University of Chester as its newest graduates gathered with family, friends, tutors and honorary guests to mark their achievements.

During 12 ceremonies, held across four days, hundreds of students from the institution – including University Centre Warrington and University Centre Reaseheath – were applauded as they crossed the stage at the majestic Chester Cathedral.

The next generation of talent from the fields of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Health, Medicine and Society and Science, and Business and Enterprise were also joined by six outstanding individuals who received honorary degrees from the institution.

On Tuesday, renowned comedian and television presenter Adam Hills, celebrated for his contributions to comedy and disability advocacy, and in particular his involvement with Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League Team, received a Doctor of Letters.

On Wednesday, the lexicographer and presenter Susie Dent, famous for her appearances on the show Countdown and her love of language, received a Doctor of Letters, presented by the University’s Chancellor and her sometime ‘dictionary corner’ colleague, Gyles Brandreth.

Thursday saw Sue Higginson, Principal of Wirral Met College and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable contributions to education and her dedication on National Thank a Teacher Day, receive a Doctor of Business Administration.

The final day of celebrations on Friday saw three special individuals receive honorary degrees.

Sandra Verity, a dedicated charity volunteer from Ellesmere Port, was recognised for her selfless contributions to the community, and received a Doctor of Letters.

Esteemed actor Tim McInnerny, widely acclaimed for his versatile roles in film, television, and theatre (Blackadder, Notting Hill, Game of Thrones) was acknowledged for his outstanding career in the entertainment industry.

And finally, Francis Ball, co-founder of Bridge Community Wellness Gardens, known for his contributions to the community and his dedication to the betterment of society, received a Doctor of Letters.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said:

“Graduation is a special and especially joyful time of the year. It is a true honour to help each and every graduate mark this special occasion, and to recognise the significance of the skills and knowledge they have acquired at the University of Chester.

“These are not just tools for employment; they are instruments for change, for progress, and for making a positive impact on societies across the world. To all of our recent graduates I would like to say – the future is yours. Own it well. you will always be part of the University of Chester, and it will always be part of you.”

