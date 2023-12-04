ESCP ranks among top five European business schools

ESCP Business School reaffirms its place among the best business schools in Europe, coming in 4th out of the top 95 institutions in the 2023 Financial Times annual ‘European Business Schools’ ranking.

This upholds ESCP’s standing as one of the premier business schools in Europe, underscoring its unwavering dedication to excellence in business education.

The 2023 FT European Business Schools ranking is based on a cumulative score, reflecting ESCP’s outstanding performance across the four FT programme rankings: Master in Management (MiM), Executive MBA (EMBA), Executive Education (EXED), and MBA.

In the fiercely competitive field of MiM , ESCP was ranked 4th worldwide and 2nd in France in the 2023 programme ranking. Notably, the school dominated in the percentage of international students and faculty categories, claiming the 1st position, and excelled in international course experience, securing the 2nd spot . The programme also scored particularly well across the sustainability criteria, ranking 8th in the world by the FT for both the carbon footprint of the school and the teaching of ESG.

In the EMBA programme ranking, ESCP claimed the 3rd spot worldwide and 1st in Europe. The school outshone in international course experience (1st), career progress (4th), and ESG and net zero teaching (2nd).

In the broader category of Executive Education (EXED), ESCP maintained its global presence, securing the 13th position worldwide.

(EXED), ESCP maintained its global presence, securing the . This year, ESCP’s MBA programme came in at 27th worldwide, moving up 25 places from the FT’s 2022 ranking. The programme showcased ESCP’s commitment to internationalisation, achieving the 1st position in international course experience, 7th in international mobility, and an impressive 3rd in value for money.

2023 was an exceptional year for ESCP across all FT rankings. Though not calculated in the cumulative score, this year’s Masters in Finance ranking saw ESCP emerge as the global leader, securing the 1st position. The programme excelled in career services, alumni network, career progress, international course experience, and international mobility.

Across its programmes, ESCP continues to stand out for its international course experience and faculty diversity, with 91% of ESCP faculty being international.

“We are immensely proud to be recognised once again as a top-tier business school in the Financial Times European Business Schools ranking. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional business education that prepares our students to be responsible leaders in an ever-evolving global landscape,” says Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP.

“Our commitment to academic excellence, coupled with a focus on cultivating a global mindset, ensures that our students receive a transformative education that equips them for leadership roles in the dynamic world of business. This recognition reaffirms the dedication of our faculty and staff to providing a world-class learning experience at ESCP, where innovation, diversity, and a commitment to European values converge to shape the business leaders of tomorrow,” adds Professor Francesco Rattalino, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Experience.

