Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

FORMER AIR CABIN CREW STUDENT SOARS IN CAREER WITH TUI

FE News Editor August 14, 2023
0 Comments
Charlie in front of plane

Despite only completing our Air Cabin Crew Training Course this year, former student Charlie Zammit is already flying high in his career!

Charlie, who studied An Introduction to Hospitality Cabin Crew and Customer Service Industries Level 1 and Air Cabin Crew (Fast Track) Level 2 at our South Downs Campus has already secured a role with British charter airline, TUI.

After leaving college earlier this year, Charlie applied to three well-known airlines: WIZZ, Easyjet, and TUI. After being successful in all three interviews, he then selected TUI as the airline to kickstart his career with.

After completing over four weeks of cabin crew training with TUI, he was then ready to take to the skies and has been lucky enough to fly to countries such as Egypt. Once he has completed his B787 training, Charlie will then be able to fly to a number of exciting destinations including Cancun, Montego Bay, Cape Verde, St Lucia among many others.

Charlie, who credits his time at HSDC as a huge contributor to his success during his interviews said:

“I became more employable due to my two years of knowledge which allowed me to stand out from the other thousands of interviewees. I believe without the course I would’ve blended in with everyone else.”

“My favourite part of the college experience was the people, this includes the teachers who all had industry related experience which ignited more passion into me to make this career into a reality.”

When asked what advice he would give to prospective students, Charlie said:

“I would say to set your mind on a course. If you don’t enjoy the course you certainly won’t have any passion in your upcoming job and may not make it. Find what you want to do and love it!”

To discover which courses may help you to achieving your future aspirations, visit our course finder hsdc.ac.uk

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Student view
Published in: Education, Student view
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .