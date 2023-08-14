FORMER AIR CABIN CREW STUDENT SOARS IN CAREER WITH TUI

Despite only completing our Air Cabin Crew Training Course this year, former student Charlie Zammit is already flying high in his career!

Charlie, who studied An Introduction to Hospitality Cabin Crew and Customer Service Industries Level 1 and Air Cabin Crew (Fast Track) Level 2 at our South Downs Campus has already secured a role with British charter airline, TUI.

After leaving college earlier this year, Charlie applied to three well-known airlines: WIZZ, Easyjet, and TUI. After being successful in all three interviews, he then selected TUI as the airline to kickstart his career with.

After completing over four weeks of cabin crew training with TUI, he was then ready to take to the skies and has been lucky enough to fly to countries such as Egypt. Once he has completed his B787 training, Charlie will then be able to fly to a number of exciting destinations including Cancun, Montego Bay, Cape Verde, St Lucia among many others.

Charlie, who credits his time at HSDC as a huge contributor to his success during his interviews said:

“I became more employable due to my two years of knowledge which allowed me to stand out from the other thousands of interviewees. I believe without the course I would’ve blended in with everyone else.”

“My favourite part of the college experience was the people, this includes the teachers who all had industry related experience which ignited more passion into me to make this career into a reality.”

When asked what advice he would give to prospective students, Charlie said:

“I would say to set your mind on a course. If you don’t enjoy the course you certainly won’t have any passion in your upcoming job and may not make it. Find what you want to do and love it!”

