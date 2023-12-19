High-achieving and hard-working students are rewarded at BMet HE Graduation Celebration

Inspiring students and special guests were once again recognised and rewarded at BMet College’s celebratory Higher Education Graduation Ceremony today.

The annual event, held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, welcomed, and paid homage to existing and past students across BMet’s colleges, with their families and friends.

As well as rewarding graduates for the successful completion of their courses, the uplifting ceremony included BMet alumni, fellowship and resilience award winners.

Alumni Awards are given to students who have been recognised for success during their time at college and beyond.

BMet Travel and Tourism tutor, John Garside, who obtained his award as a mature PGCE student for his unwavering commitment to the programme and his persistent pursuit of excellence said:

“I was surprised and delighted to receive the BMet Alumni Award. During my course, I have been privileged to have an outstanding mentor and tutors, and this is a wonderful recognition of completion of the programme.

“I will never forget the experience and how much I have learned. The students I teach continue to provide so much inspiration for me to challenge myself in my role.”

Resilience awards are given to students who despite facing adverse situations have demonstrated success through their studies and career goals.

Despite experiencing various personal challenges, Katherine Ellett successfully completed her Level 2, 3 and HNC Engineering Apprenticeship qualifications and gained a resilience award. She said:

“I am proud of what I have achieved. Winning the award has proven that I was able to successfully complete a very skilled course, which is setting me up for a career for life in a skilled industry.

“Whilst studying my course and completing my apprenticeship, I had a child who at birth was extremely ill and so I had to focus much of my time caring for him. This came with a lot of added stress and worry, but with support from my colleagues and my family, I managed to complete the apprenticeship.

“When I received the news that I had been nominated for the award, it was a total surprise and then to be told I actually won the award was a pleasant shock!”

Fellowship Awards are given to key figures from partner organisations, who have a longstanding mutually beneficial relationship with BMet and its students.

Oli Hills, CEO of Nonsensical | TikTok Marketing Agency won his award for continually sharing his knowledge on digital technology and time to expose students to what employers are really looking for in the workplace. He said:

“It’s an honour to receive this award but more importantly, it’s been great working with the BMet team to provide real work experience for the students to prepare them for employment.

“The team at BMet are always looking to do the best for their students and it’s nice to play a small part in helping to achieve this!”

In addition, four level 3 learners studying courses at James Watt, Matthew Bolton, Sutton Coldfield Colleges and BMW Oxford were presented with “outstanding achievement” awards.

Victoria Glover, who is studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma Creative Practice (Art, Design & Communication) said:

“I am so grateful and proud to be receiving my award. It makes me feel that all the extra work on evenings and weekends I have put into my college projects, has been recognised.

“I am thankful to my course tutors, Emma and Simon for all their help, guidance and the opportunities they have given me during the first year of my course.”

Leah Atkins, who is studying for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Programming Technical & Cyber added: “Receiving this award from BMet is something that both surprised me and made me happy.

“This is something I can keep, to help remind me of my time at BMet and what I can achieve when focusing on something. It will also help me to show my siblings that no matter what, they can also achieve greatness.”

This year, BMet’s HE Graduation Ceremony included a new award, the Business Fellowship Award for Diversity. The award highlights partners with BMet, who have made a significant difference in the career pathways of students from minority backgrounds.

Nadine Bila, CEO and Founder of Bila Law Academy said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be awarded with this impactful and special award, which means so much to me.

“The partnership between Bila Law Academy and BMet is truly amazing and is growing from strength to strength.”

Pat Carvalho, BMet CEO and Principal presented the awards to the happy recipients. She also introduced multi-award-winning entrepreneur and author of Born Deaf To An MBE, Shezad Nawab, who was the event’s honorary guest. He gave an emotive and informative keynote speech to a captivated audience.

Entertainment from BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College performing arts students and acclaimed spoken word artist Raza aka “Wuzamill” were among the other key event highlights for the positive occasion.

BMet offers a very wide breadth of higher education courses – encompassing Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas, Degree programmes and many other higher-level professional qualifications.

Pat Carvalho, BMet CEO and Principal said:

“As always, our HE graduation is a very important date in the calendar. It is a very special day, which signifies and marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another – not only for the students themselves but also for the families and friends who have supported and encouraged them throughout this journey.

“It is great to be able to reward high achievement, hard work and talent at this very special celebratory event.”

