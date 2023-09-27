Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Kirklees College students experience trip of a lifetime to Sweden

Kirklees College September 27, 2023
Animal Care and Early Years students at Kirklees College recently joined forces with students from Askham Bryan College to collaborate on a heart-warming two-week project in Sweden organised by Everything Is Possible and co-funded by Turing Scheme UK.

During this project, the students worked with retired horses, helping with performance training, stage shows, costumes and props, whilst using equine therapy to support children with disabilities to develop their confidence and skills through teamwork-based activities.

Chantelle Mcdade, the Work Experience Coach from Kirklees College who accompanied the students to Sweden said:  

“On the trip, I had the privilege of guiding Kirklees College students through an extraordinary work experience. Together, we cared for retired horses and empowered disabled children through the art of vaulting for stage shows.”

“Each task undertaken nurtured more than just skills; it crafted valuable life lessons and instilled unshakeable confidence. Watching these young people from Kirklees College embrace everything thrown at them, learn lifelong skills, and embark on their inaugural journey abroad was a true testament to the transformative power of such opportunities. I was immensely proud to witness their growth.”

The students also collaborated on a video showing what they got up to on the trip and shared their thoughts on the experience, which can be watched on the Kirklees College Facebook page. You can also find out more about Kirklees College’s wide range of Animal Care and Education and Early Years courses.

Published in: Education, Student view
Kirklees College

