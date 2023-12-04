Les Roches elevates student hospitality education experience with exclusive mountain resort-inspired campus

Les Roches, one of the world’s leading institutions in hospitality education, has unveiled the first development in the renovation work of its campus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The campus, which every year welcomes more than 800 students from over 100 nationalities, is located in the ski resort nestled in the Swiss Alps and embodies the essence of an exclusive mountain resort campus. These improvements mark the first step in a significant institutional commitment to providing an unparalleled educational experience that blends innovation with luxury, comfort, and a profound connection to nature.

Embarking on an extensive rejuvenation, the entire school is poised for a sweeping transformation. This ambitious undertaking, commencing with the unveiling of the lobby’s revitalisation last week, will be followed with other areas such as Food and Beverage facilities, the gym, and wellbeing areas to redefine and elevate the overall campus experience.

Versatile spaces: Les Roches lobby redesign tailored for every student’s need

The concept behind the lobby’s transformation revolves around seamlessly integrating natural elements such as wood and stone into luxurious designs.

This approach not only pays homage to the stunning surroundings and alpine views of Crans-Montana but also ensures that the space is both comfortable and functional. The exclusive mountain resort campus concept creates an atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of the Swiss Alps, fostering a unique and inspiring learning environment.

The lobby is thoughtfully divided into distinct areas, each tailored for various purposes. These include a reading corner, a social lounge, a chalet-style space designed for different seasons, and an inviting bar area boasting breathtaking views of the Imperial Crown mountains. It is designed to foster a warm atmosphere for students, providing a space where they can gather, collaborate, and thrive in their educational journey.

Natural materials take centre stage in the refurbished lobby, with wood and stone prominently featured. These elements contribute to a warm and welcoming ambiance, aligning perfectly with the Alpine style, and creating a sense of harmony with the surrounding environment.

A sustainable partnership with local artisans for an eco-friendly educational experience

Beyond its aesthetic transformation, the Les Roches refurbishment project serves as a pivotal step in fortifying the school’s commitment to sustainability.

Complementing ongoing efforts to combat food waste and the integration of an electric car fleet for students, it seizes every opportunity to propel the campus towards enhanced sustainability. Notably, the installation of energy-efficient LED lights, even for table lighting, has significantly reduced the campus’ energy consumption.

Moreover, by engaging local companies like TZ Menuiserie, Les Roches ensures that all woodwork integrated into the design is sourced sustainably, aligning with the school’s dedication to environmentally-conscious practices. This holistic approach to sustainability reflects Les Roches’ broader commitment to creating an eco-friendly and socially responsible educational environment.

Local craftsmanship, all rooted in the region, played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. Companies such as MGD DI ROMANO, BISA, i-b.sols, Menuiserie Oliveira, Metre Carre, Crettaz électricité SA, Felipe Gomez – peinture, Mathias José, and Vicarini & Fils S.A. were instrumental in ensuring the quality execution of the design, adding an authentic touch to the exclusive mountain resort campus ambiance.

In the collaborative endeavour, TZ Menuiserie stands out as a key contributor, embodying a three-generation legacy of exceptional craftsmanship in wood. The design plays a tribute to the rich legacy and unique DNA of the school created in 1954 whose commitment is to blend tradition with contemporary vision.

Nurturing excellence in the heart of Switzerland’s unique educational landscape

In essence, Les Roches’ refurbishment transcends mere aesthetic enhancement; it signifies the institution’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a distinctive educational environment that uniquely leverages Switzerland’s unparalleled attributes. As a testimony to Switzerland’s commitment to safety, it consistently holds the top position in the Global Peace Index.

The institution stands within a country that boasts impressive global rankings, securing the number one position in both the World Talent Ranking (IMD 2022) and the World Competitiveness Ranking (IMD 2023). On top of that, highlighting Crans-Montana’s distinctiveness, students can engage in a variety of extraordinary extracurricular activities from world-class skiing to golf experiences.

With this harmonious combination of factors, Switzerland offers an unparalleled backdrop for Les Roches students to thrive and shape their future success.

Published in