LLC Graded GOOD by Ofsted!

To paraphrase the famous 1960s pop classic by The Dave Clarke 5, LLC and its sister company DV8 feel glad all over as we achieved our latest Grade 2 Ofsted inspection grading. The inspectors came in mid-December and visited all our sites and assessed our provision as Good in all areas.

The inspection supported what we knew both in terms of what we were good at and where we needed to improve over the following year.

We now have our report. We are very proud of this achievement especially as we have had several large-scale changes and challenges in the last twelve months.

Our Chair Elaine James says of the outcome

‘ I was particularly pleased to receive feedback from inspectors on the seamless inclusive environment and experience LLC offers to our learners irrespective of background or abilities. To achieve this outcome learners, staff, NEDs, and our external partners all engaged and played a role in meaningful full collaboration. What a great result! Great job Team LLC!

Our lead nominee and organisation lead for quality Pam Wallace says of our achievements:

“Our staff teams at all levels and across all campuses work extremely hard to make sure that learners are at the forefront of everything that we do. This recognition from Ofsted is a fitting endorsement of the very good work that we do.”

But we don’t want you to take our word for it here are some quotes from learners, students, staff and stakeholders.