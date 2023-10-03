Mathematics graduate’s hard work equals Quantum Advisory Prize

A Swansea University graduate has been awarded the Quantum Advisory Prize 2023 for his contribution to mathematics following his dissertation on the ‘Mathematical Modelling of Cancer Growth’.

Gianluca Catania, from Italy, graduated from Swansea University this year with a first class honours degree in mathematics and was chosen as the recipient of the Quantum Advisory Prize due to his outstanding final year project.

The Quantum Advisory Prize is an annual award presented by corporate pension experts Quantum Advisory that celebrates mathematics students who have transcended throughout their degree. The award recognises the quality and ambition of their work and, as well as acknowledgement of their effort, recipients benefit from a financial grant to support them as they initiate their career.

Gianluca, 22, relocated to Wales to study at Swansea University after completing secondary school in Italy.

He said:

“I am honoured to have received this prize from Quantum Advisory for my dissertation. I thank my supervisor, Prof. Gibin Powathil, and Dr. Noemi Picco and all the brilliant staff in the mathematics department at Swansea University for all of the support I received. Currently, I am working for ICON plc in the project management department. The prize money from Quantum Advisory has helped me enormously whilst settling down for this new position. Although, I don’t have precise career aspirations at the moment, I hope I will give honour to Swansea University through an exceptional and remarkable career.”

Professor Gibin Powathil, Associate Professor of Science at Swansea University, said:

“It was a pleasure to work with Gianluca. The project was based on a very original research problem, aimed to study the role of tumour-stroma interactions in cancer progression and its implications in targeted therapy. He came up with some excellent ideas and methods to study the problem analytically and computationally. He went above and beyond what was expected of him in this undergraduate project and produced some original results. Throughout the project, Gianluca mostly worked independently and has all the qualities to become an excellent researcher.”

Stuart Price, Partner and Actuary at Quantum Advisory, said:

“We are proud of our affiliation with Swansea University in supporting graduates as they begin their careers in mathematics and explore the opportunities open to them. The calibre of students we see is incredible, and Gianluca really shone this year. Hearing testimonials from his peers is testament to his talent and acumen, and we have no doubt doors will open for him as he begins his journey in the mathematics sector.”

Quantum Advisory provides pension and employee benefits services to employers, scheme trustees and members and has offices in Cardiff, Amersham, Birmingham and London. For more information about Quantum Advisory, please visit https://quantumadvisory.co.uk.

Published in