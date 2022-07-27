New research challenges view that students want everything to be in person

New graduate research from Cibyl, part of Group GTI, reveals that despite the widely held view that students want everything to be back in person, many value the flexibility of online learning opportunities like virtual careers fairs. Only half of students find virtual careers fairs less engaging than in person events.

The survey of 65,000 students from over 160 UK universities, the largest of its kind, also found that two in five (38%) of students cite ‘zoom fatigue’ as a barrier to virtual activities, with 31% mentioning internet and connectivity issues.

Students tend to prefer careers fairs which are specific to their subject, rather than national or university-wide events. 28% students prefer in person careers fairs which are specific to their subject and 23% prefer virtual careers fairs which are specific to their subject.

Most students have engaged with career activities (with only one in seven not engaging in any activity), and those who have engaged are more likely to have done so virtually.

Across the four main social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), YouTube remains the most used social network for careers-related use, with engagement declining generally among all channels, with the exception of Instagram.

Confidence in securing a graduate job has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, and although 66% of students still have concerns about securing a job after graduating, this is a vast improvement on 2021 where 8 in 10 students were concerned about their job prospects.

Lisa Marris, Head of Research from Cibyl, said: “We often hear that students are keen to have as many in-person experiences at university as possible, particularly after the tough few years they have had due to the pandemic, but students also appreciate the flexibility of virtual careers fairs.

“Those who have engaged in activities like careers fairs are more likely to have done so virtually, and although some prefer in person events, it’s really important to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities. Virtual careers fairs have the power to make student recruitment processes more inclusive from the outset.”