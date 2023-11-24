President’s tattoo shows dedication to Students’ Association

Student President Chris Alder has a real passion for his role in the @BordersCollege Students’ Association (BCSA), so much so that he’s just had their logo tattooed on his forearm.

Chris started his college journey in 2022, studying on the Introduction to Plumbing course before taking up the Student President role in 2023. Talking about his time at college and the reasons for having the logo etched into his arm, Chris said:

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and decided to have the tattoo done to celebrate the journey.

“Having the BCSA logo on my arm is a memorable and permanent way of making clear just how passionate I am about student welfare and the college as a whole.”

Chris decided to celebrate the body art by using it to raise money for the thing he is most passionate about – the BCSA. He has already managed to raise over £300 and plans to send out a survey to students so that they can have their say on where the money would be best spent.

Chris had his tattoo done at Galashiels-based The Rookery Tattoo Studio and would like to thank the owner, Kelly, for her kind donation to the cause.

