Results Day Backup Plan: Explore Your Options

As we approach results day, we want you to know that at London Learning Consortium (LLC), your journey towards a promising future is in safe hands. Whether you’re 16-18 (or up to 24 with an Education, Health and Care Plan -EHCP) or have connections to young individuals within this age group, we have exciting news to share that can change lives.

We want all learners and parents to have a helpful guide on tips for managing results-day worries! Now, it’s no surprise that results day is stressful for most learners. What grades will I get? Will I be able to go to my chosen college? Will I get a good job?

And it is also difficult for parents too!

How can I support my child if they don’t get the grades they hoped for? Am I a bad parent? Should I have made them revise more?

Learners, it is okay. No matter what grades you get, good or bad, the exams are done. There is no point in stressing yourself out over something that is now out of your control. So, the best thing for you to do is take a deep breath and let all the negative thoughts float away.

Here are some activities you can do to put your mind at rest before results day:

Read a book.

Have a relaxing bath.

Play your favourite sport.

Have quality time with your family.

Try a new hobby.

Have a movie night.

Get a colouring book for adults.

Now we all know that results day can be quite intimidating and most of the time the stress is more around the fear of the unknown. Once you do know your results here are some tips to cope with managing the anxiety of what to do next.

GCSE Results Day – A New Beginning

If GCSE Results Day didn’t turn out as you hoped, don’t worry! There are other alternatives for you. We believe that your potential is not defined by grades alone. Perfect scores are not a requirement to embark on an exciting journey with us. Your passion, determination, and willingness to learn matter most.

Unlock Endless Possibilities with Study Programmes

Are you ready to seize an opportunity that can transform your career path? LLC is delighted to introduce our dynamic Study Programmes, carefully crafted to empower young minds. Step into the realms of digital and creative industries, and discover a world of growth, learning, and success.

Unleash your creativity through digital marketing and entrepreneurial ventures.

Learn the latest techniques, social media strategies, and business skills.

Attain qualifications that open doors to thrilling career prospects.

Unlock career opportunities as a Digital Marketing Specialist, Social Media Manager, Business Analyst, or Entrepreneur.

Explore the realms of creative digital media and games development.

Cultivate skills in game design, animation, and multimedia production.

Shape the future of interactive entertainment and unleash your imagination.

Embrace roles such as Game Designer, Graphic Designer, Multimedia Artist, or Video Editor.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of coding and cyber security.

Master coding principles, software development cycles, and project management.

Acquire the skills that are indispensable in the digital era.

Unlock career opportunities as a Software Developer, Cyber Security Analyst, Web Developer, or IT Support Specialist.

Why Study Programmes?

Learn from industry-led tutors committed to your success.

One-to-one guidance and support throughout your journey.

Thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Small class sizes for personalised attention.

Gain hands-on experience through work placements.

Nationally Recognised Qualifications.

Our Study Programmes are fully funded.

Access financial assistance, including the Discretionary Bursary, to cover expenses.

Receive travel support and lunch vouchers for an immersive learning experience.

For those who have not achieved the GCSE Results, we’ll help you level up your English and Maths skills, ensuring you’re well-equipped to conquer any challenge that comes your way.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

If you have inquiries give us a call at 020 8774 4040 or email info@londonlc.org.uk.

