SPORTY DOZEN: 12 talented athletes choose Brock to support their development

Brockenhurst College welcomed 12 new athletes to its Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) in its 2023 intake.

The dual career programme, which is backed by Sport England, sees students strive for sporting excellence while also pursuing academic studies.

TASS students benefit from the optimum balance of athletic development and formal studies thanks to a specially designed Study Programme that is flexible.

The new cohort of TASS students who joined in September 2023 comprise:

Freya Bailey – Kickboxing

Jemma Gittens – Cricket

Esme Johnson – Cheerleading

Charlie Smith – Handball

Imogen Richman – Cricket

Carla Rudkin-Guillen – Karate

Regan Dunn – Taekwondo

Ollie Potter – BMX

Lincoln Bailey-Arnson – Go Karting

Amy Robson-Garth – Swimming

Ana Machado – Football

Oliver Rogers – Golf

They join seven second year TASS students already at the College.

TASS Lead, Alan Steel, said:

“We are thrilled to have so many talented young athletes under our guidance and supervision this year.

“They have seen what past TASS students have achieved during their time here, and that is why they have trusted us to help them reach the next stage.

“We very much look forward to being part of their journey over the next two years and experiencing all the highs and lows of elite sport alongside them as they strive to improve.”

As a Dual Career Accredited Site, Brockenhurst College represents an extension of the network of universities that already partner with TASS.

Support services include physiotherapy, nutrition, lifestyle support, psychology strength & conditioning and a private medical scheme.

All dual career accredited sites receive training and a toolkit of resources to provide teachers with practical support.

Centres such as Brock also bring together all parties who work with the athlete.

TASS National Director, Guy Taylor, said of the initiative:

“Dual career support is at the forefront of what TASS does.

“We hope that the academic flexibility policies put into place for the accreditation will begin to develop an effective and lasting dual career structure within each institution.”

