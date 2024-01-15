Student-Centred Support in Turbulent Times: NAMSS National Conference

The National Association for Managers of Student Services (NAMSS) launched their much anticipated annual national conference just before the Christmas break. The two-day event attracts sought-after minds and agitators from across the FE and skills landscape and beyond and this year will welcome David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, along with a number of notable College principals and practitioners.

A key success of the conference across a number of years has been the space for practitioners and grassroots initiatives to have a voice and to share practice and this year is no exception. The conference promises 20 workshops across the two days, covering current topics including leading self and others, tackling sexual harassment, consent, anti-racism, student enrichment and career readiness.

The conference has been hosted in some enviable locations across the UK in recent years, with this year’s event being hosted in Birmingham, the hub of the West Midlands and home to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The conference will take over the Park Regis Hotel in the heart of the city, supported by its headline sponsor, Endsleigh.

Deputy Chair of NAMSS, Joe Baldwin, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver an opportunity for student services practitioners from across the sector in the UK to come together, connect and learn. Despite the challenges and demands on services within colleges and post-16 providers, our conference provides an essential opportunity to recharge, reflect and share. We are really grateful to all of our keynotes, workshop facilitators and sponsors who collectively enable us to host such an important event within the academic calendar”

Who are NAMSS?

The National Association of Managers for Student Services (NAMSS) is a not-for-profit organisation established in 1987 as a registered charity with the Charity Commission.

NAMSS support Student Service Managers and their team/s from across a wide range of institutions; GFE (General Further Education), HE (Higher Education), Specialist FE (Specialist Further Education), Sixth Form Colleges, School Sixth Forms and Independent Training Providers.

The direction of NAMSS is set by its Executive Board who are elected Trustees and whose responsibility it is to further the profile, service and influence of NAMSS.

