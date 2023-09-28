The University of Law awarded an Overall Silver rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF)

The University of Law has today been awarded an overall Silver rating, with a Gold rating for Student Experience and Silver rating for the Student Outcomes in the Office for Students (OfS) Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) for 2023.

An overall Silver rating indicates that the student experience and student outcomes are typically very high quality.

The TEF is a national scheme run by the OfS that assesses undergraduate courses and aims to encourage excellence in teaching, learning and student outcomes. It is a rigorous and independent assessment of teaching quality, learning environment and student outcomes for undergraduate programmes in higher education institutions.

The TEF panel judged our Student Experience aspect as Gold, stating the student experience is typically outstanding with Student Outcomes being awarded a Silver meaning they are typically very high quality.

The OfS statement of findings sets out the reasons for the panel judgement on Student Experience (in particular SE1 criteria), saying:

“Overall, the panel concluded that the submission and indicators evidence that the provider has embedded outstanding teaching, feedback and assessment practices that are highly effective and tailored to its students’ learning, progression, and an attainment.”

The award reflects our dedication to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering critical thinking and supporting students’ personal and professional development.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said:

“This achievement would not have been possible without the collective effort and commitment of our students and our university colleagues. Our dedicated teaching faculty and business professional staff strive to provide engaging, developmental and inspiring learning experiences. We are grateful to our students for their active participation, enthusiasm and valuable feedback.

This overall Silver rating lasts four years from September 2023 and is a solid foundation for our enhancement projects as we work towards TEF2027. We are deeply committed to continuous improvement and innovation to benefit our current and future students. We will continue to serve our students and their future employers through pioneering professional education and world-leading teaching excellence.”

