UniQuest launches intelligent admissions processing tool

Global student engagement and conversion specialist UniQuest is announcing the launch of a new automated decision-making platform for admissions: Smart Select.

The first solution of its kind to launch in the market, the platform transforms admissions processing for universities by enabling them to quickly prioritise the right quality applicants amid overwhelmingly high volumes.

Smart Select reduces the need for human intervention on every single application by automatically filtering out those that do not meet pre-defined criteria. This reduces pressure on admissions teams and allows them to focus on those applicants who are more likely to enrol.

The result is faster turnaround times and a much better experience for all applicants, with timely communication notifying them quickly if their application is or isn’t progressing.

Applications of the tool so far with UniQuest’s existing partners (using the platform for specific high-volume international markets) have been impressive – leading to a 50% reduction in manual intervention and accelerating the average offer turnaround time to five days.

The platform automates decisions based on a set of pre-defined criteria, including qualifications, visa history and financial suitability. This is fully customisable to the university’s requirements.

Once initial screening forms have been completed by applicants, an automated workflow is triggered to reject, withdraw or process an application based on the responses.

An update on the outcome is automatically sent to both the applicant and the admissions team, with the latter then able to assess the relevant applicants and make a decision on next steps from there.

Smart Select can be used as a standalone tool, or combined with UniQuest’s applications processing and enquiry management services, to generate maximum efficiency across the whole admissions journey.

The platform can also be underpinned by UniQuest’s unique propensity modelling, built on a decade of experience and millions of international records to forecast the probability of enrolment based on behavioural and demographic indicators. Together, this offers an extremely powerful way to streamline decision-making.

Rachel Fletcher, Co-Founder and CEO of UniQuest, comments:

“Our new decision-making tool really is a game-changer in helping admissions teams to prioritise at volume, and hone in quickly on those applicants that are the best fit for them.

“We now have a really comprehensive admissions service – with universities able to use our Smart Select tool on its own, with the additional option to then hand the relevant applications to our team to process and manage.

“We know that students are walking away from universities if they’re not processed fast enough. This makes admissions processing a really important component in helping the UK to remain competitive – ensuring we’re better in this area helps us retain an edge.”

UniQuest will enhance Smart Select’s capabilities further in the coming months to make the tool even more intelligent. Together with parent company Keystone Education Group, they have been selected to participate in an Amazon Web Services accelerator programme to develop AI-powered propensity modelling for the higher education sector.

