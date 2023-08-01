Kirklees College student spearheads new video ‘Together We Are Mighty’

Kirklees College recently launched its brand-new promotional video, ‘Together We Are Mighty’, to rave reviews across its social media platforms.

The video is a celebration of the college’s values of Kindness, Unity and Excellence and is a tribute to the staff and students who embody these values every day.

A real community project, the video features a variety of staff and students from the college, including a moving voiceover from Level 2 Music student Charlotte Bulloch. Recorded in the college’s recording studio at its Huddersfield Centre, Charlotte took on the project like a true professional and has received very positive feedback across the Kirklees community.

The video shows students and staff participating in a range of activities across the college’s seven specialist centres, highlighting the wonderful diversity of vocational education. With snippets showing students and staff socialising, playing sports, celebrating Pride and graduation, the video aims to convey the sense of community and togetherness that exists at Kirklees College.

Palvinder Singh, Principal and CEO of Kirklees College said:

“The video is a real showcase of our college’s commitment to creating opportunities, changing lives through our uniquely vocational curriculum, enrichment programmes and community work. Not only does this video reflect the collective potential the Further Education sector has to offer, it is a testament to our inclusive and passionate staff and students and how we are enriching our local community.”

As one academic year comes to an end and the college gets ready to enrol its new students, it is hoped that this video will get students of all ages excited to study at Kirklees College.

‘Together We Are Mighty’ can be watched on Kirklees College’s YouTube channel, on its website, Facebook page and all other social media platforms.

Published in