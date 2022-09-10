Watch USC vs. Stanford live streaming: How to watch online, TV channel, start time

Shopping Cart

Martina Bantik September 11, 2022
Two weeks into his job at USC, Lincoln Riley already carries the conference’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Watch USC vs Stanford Live Streaming

In their Week 1 matchup against Rice, the Trojans overcame a poor start to defeat the Owls 66-14. As a result of this performance, USC moved up four positions in the most recent AP Top 25 poll to tenth overall.

Other ranked teams in the Pac-12 did not fare quite as well: No. 11 Oregon was absolutely humiliated in Atlanta, losing 49-3 to then-No. 3 Georgia. After that, No. 7 Utah, the reigning Pac-12 champion, lost 29-26 to unranked Florida on a touchdown interception in the final seconds of the game.

Thanks in large part to transfers Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, among others, the Trojans are 8 1/2-point favorites against the Cardinal. In Los Angeles, Stanford defeated a 14th-ranked Trojans squad by a score of 42-28 last season.

This is sure to weigh heavily on the thoughts of Riley and company when they travel to Stanford in Week 2. The Sporting News now explains how to watch the Pac-12 matchup:

What channel is today’s USC against Stanford game?
TV channel (national): ABC
ESPN App, ESPN+, and fuboTV provide live streaming services.
ABC will broadcast the Pac-12 match between USC and Stanford globally. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, while Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide analysis and sideline reporting, respectively.

The action may be seen on ESPN+ or fuboTV, which provides a free trial.

USC vs. Stanford start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 10
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Stanford vs. USC will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

In the Portland region, if you have an HDTV antenna, you can watch this match on channel 2.1 or 24. This HDTV antenna from Gesobyte is the best-selling HDTV antenna on Amazon right now. It costs less than $30 and arrives promptly with Prime. If you already have a Prime subscription, you should be able to watch NCAA football, Timbers games, network TV, and local news as soon as it becomes available.

This game may be seen live for free with DirecTV Stream (free trial) or fuboTV (free trial). This game is also available on Hulu + Live (free trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers) if you have exhausted your fuboTV trials or prefer those platforms and price options. You can also see this game live on Watch ESPN if you have a cable or satellite subscription.

Martina Bantik

