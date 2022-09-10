Watch USC vs. Stanford live streaming: How to watch online, TV channel, start time

Two weeks into his job at USC, Lincoln Riley already carries the conference’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

In their Week 1 matchup against Rice, the Trojans overcame a poor start to defeat the Owls 66-14. As a result of this performance, USC moved up four positions in the most recent AP Top 25 poll to tenth overall.

Other ranked teams in the Pac-12 did not fare quite as well: No. 11 Oregon was absolutely humiliated in Atlanta, losing 49-3 to then-No. 3 Georgia. After that, No. 7 Utah, the reigning Pac-12 champion, lost 29-26 to unranked Florida on a touchdown interception in the final seconds of the game.

Thanks in large part to transfers Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, among others, the Trojans are 8 1/2-point favorites against the Cardinal. In Los Angeles, Stanford defeated a 14th-ranked Trojans squad by a score of 42-28 last season.

This is sure to weigh heavily on the thoughts of Riley and company when they travel to Stanford in Week 2. The Sporting News now explains how to watch the Pac-12 matchup:

What channel is today’s USC against Stanford game?

TV channel (national): ABC

ESPN App, ESPN+, and fuboTV provide live streaming services.

ABC will broadcast the Pac-12 match between USC and Stanford globally. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, while Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide analysis and sideline reporting, respectively.

The action may be seen on ESPN+ or fuboTV, which provides a free trial.

USC vs. Stanford start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stanford vs. USC will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

