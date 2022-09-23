APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN FOR THE PECKHAM RISE 2022 SCHEME TO SUPPORT UNDERREPRESENTED ENTREPRENEURS BASED IN SOUTH-LONDON

This 12-month free programme will provide twenty entrepreneurs with professional workspace, skills and connections to build their businesses in their own neighborhood.

Market Peckham and I LIKE NETWORKING are seeking applicants for their newly-launched accelerator programme for Creative and Tech start-ups which aims to support a diverse portfolio of local entrepreneurs who face barriers to opportunities due to ethnic origin, socio-economic and/or gender backgrounds.

The programme, designed by I LIKE NETWORKING and supported by Stride, will allow twenty successful applicants to work alongside each other, and call Market’s professional co-working space ‘home’ for their business, for 12 months.

During this time participants will attend workshops, networking sessions, partner with a mentor and receive business advice, training and exposure from industry leaders to scale and grow their ideas into viable businesses.

Founders may apply with just a well-formed idea or a business that has been running for up to three years, as long as it is based in South London and sits within the tech or the creative industries.

Reports show the disparity when it comes to accessing entrepreneurship support and investment for women, ethnic minorities and those from lower socio economic backgrounds. Research suggests that accelerator schemes can help founders overcome some of these structural barriers.

“With the combined economic impacts of Covid and the cost of living crisis, it’s never felt more important to ensure that entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are given opportunities to grow into sustainable long-term businesses, to support their founders but also to create jobs in their local area. We’re extremely happy to be able to offer this to 20 south Londoners, and want to use this as a test case for many more Peckham Rise programmes in the future.” – Simon Thorpe, co-founder, MARKET PECKHAM

Sessions will include advice on business planning, networking, marketing and beyond. Participants will be able to make use of Market’s professional workspace, network and ongoing support. The programme is delivered by I LIKE NETWORKING, an award-winning social enterprise which focuses on increasing diversity and inclusion in the creative industries through mentoring and networking schemes.

“Through our programmes we aim to provide a space for people to connect and learn, supporting peer-to-peer mentoring and encouraging a gentle way of networking that fosters collaboration. Networking is essential in all career stages but especially for entrepreneurs who can feel quite isolated.” – Isabel Sachs, founder, I LIKE NETWORKING

The deadline for applications is midnight on 7 October 2022.

The programme and workspace offer will run from October 2022 – October 2023

For full details of the scheme and the application process, please visit www.ilikenetworking.uk/market

About Market:

Market is an independently owned and operated building in the heart of Peckham designed and developed by the small team of architects at Frame and run by Nick Mansour and Simon Thorpe. Set over seven floors, Market is a shared workspace at its heart, but is also home to small shops, restaurants, a gym, a rooftop wine bar and a live music venue.

https://welcometo.market

About I LIKE NETWORKING:

I LIKE NETWORKING is an award-winning social enterprise providing a career platform for professionals in the creative industries. In less then two years it has amassed a digital community of 30k+ and upskilled over 3500 people.

https://ilikenetworking.uk

About Stride:

Stride makes space for creativity and innovation to thrive in South London. We create opportunity, develop talent and support creative and tech enterprises. Backed by the London Boroughs of Lambeth, Lewisham, Southwark and Wandsworth. Stride campaigns to build networks that inspire imaginations, encourage collaboration and the exchange of knowledge.

