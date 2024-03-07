Corridor Gallery brought to life through John’s inspiration

HND Art and Design student John Dean has brought some inspiration to the Scottish Borders Campus through a series of images inspired by his childhood.

John, who is 57 and from Duns, was given the opportunity to showcase his talent with the reopening of the former Corridor Gallery and came up with the idea of the ‘Whence they Came’ display, featuring six framed photographs of ceramic pieces he created.

John said:

“I’m delighted to have my work on public display at the campus. The pieces were inspired by the surface texture and colour found among a bleak coastal environment that I would often explore as a child.”

Recreating these textures in ceramic, I returned them to the area from where their creative process was born.”

The display also offers an opportunity to celebrate the importance and power of art in education, as well as the artists’ quality and talent.

Borders College Art and Design Lecturer Niall Campbell commented:

“John’s work not only highlights the creativity and individuality that we encourage at Borders College, it also provides a platform for our students to showcase their work to the public. Having the Corridor Gallery reinstated is beneficial to the College environment, as it is visionary and made by our students.”

Outside of his studies. John enjoys photography and exploring Northumberland, where he originates from. He recently applied to the University of Sunderland to study Ceramics in Glass and was delighted to be offered a place.