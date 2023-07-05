Generation Z in Transition: Adapting to the Realities of the Workforce

The findings of a recent study by Multiverse have caused quite a stir in the media recently. According to the study, a staggering 70% of senior leaders believe that students starting their careers are not equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in today’s modern working environment. As the youngest generation in the workforce, Gen Z has grown up in a world vastly different from the one their parents and grandparents knew. Born into a digital age where technology is integral to daily life, this generation is known for being socially conscious, entrepreneurial and tech-savvy, with a recent Dell Technologies study finding that 4 out of 5 Gen Z have the desire to work with innovative technologies such as AI.

Gen Z is considered a unique cohort since they are the first to have been born and raised in a world with internet connectivity since day dot. This shift in being digitally literate has also changed how the world works and what skills are needed to be successful in the office.

As the workforce continues to evolve, Gen Z is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of work; however, they need more guidance and support in navigating this new world of work. With their innovative thinking, collaborative approach, and ability to adapt to new technologies, they are well-suited to thrive in an ever-changing job market; the question is what has changed and what they need now.

Learning and development – Gen Z style

A decade ago, the job landscape was extremely dissimilar from what it is now for fresh graduates. The concept of a virtual workplace was nonexistent, and even though Teams and Zoom were available, they were not necessarily utilised for team meetings or interacting with colleagues. Microsoft Teams going from 145 million users in 2021 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2022.

The necessary proficiencies demonstrate while jobs are becoming increasingly more digitalised, new workers are struggling with interpersonal skills that can only be attained through in-person collaboration. While Gen Z possesses innate digital skills that make them well-suited for the workforce, ultimately, they cannot effectively communicate and navigate interpersonal relationships required in the workforce, according to Salesforce’s research.

With the line between physical office and employee productivity becoming less distinct, companies are adopting new technology to break free from the traditional single-location setup. A well-planned digital workplace strategy can help enterprises improve organisational communication, leading to increased growth, productivity, innovation and a better overall staff experience.

The survey conducted by Instructure reveals that a significant percentage of respondents worldwide feel institutions need to prepare students for the workforce adequately. In the UK, 61% of respondents believe that measuring student success over the next year should factor in their preparedness for work and career. This trend coincides with the current economic climate, where students increasingly prioritise career readiness when investing in their education.

Corporations and higher education institutions must establish a learning environment that encourages hands-on experience and opportunities to learn from real-life situations to train and prepare new employees with the necessary skills effectively. Learning from experience will allow new workers to reflect, analyse, test and experiment. This method is an “all hands on deck” approach that provides new workers ways to learn beyond traditional is crucial.

The world has changed since Baby Boomers, Gen X and even Millennials entered the workforce, and this change requires employers to become innovative in creating learning and development programmes. Learning requires companies to consider making ways to support digital hackathons, challenges, and skill marathons. Most importantly, these environments will showcase creativity through challenges, allowing young learners or new employees to demonstrate teamwork, practise their technical skills, and comprehend what is needed to succeed in the workforce.

To reshape the future of the workforce, skills-based hiring should be implemented instead of relying on previous education history, with 88% of people aged 16-24 in the UK believing that digital skills will be critical to their future careers. Skills-based hiring is a hiring process that focuses on candidates’ skills and abilities, such as what we’re seeing with the need for digital skills, rather than their educational background or degree. Recent research by Oxford Learning College revealed that by 2030, approximately 20% of the UK workforce (around 6.5 million people) could be significantly underskilled for their jobs, highlighting the skills gap that must be addressed.

The power of credentials to unveil the significance in the modern workforce

According to our survey, more than half of the participants believe that possessing a diverse range of skills will become increasingly important in the near future. As a result, this demonstrates that employers in this new age now favour candidates with strong soft skills that can be put into practice on the job such as motivation, critical thinking or leadership, or they may offer further training to their current employees to retain them. Research from Digits revealed that 47.85% of respondents believe leadership skills are considered the most important soft skill, with verbal communication and teamwork skills at similar levels. Whilst soft skills remain essential to employers, digital skills are becoming more vital as we enter the digital age, with over a quarter of UK workers feeling they don’t have the digital skills for their job.

In today’s world, students need more chances to learn about technology since it significantly impacts the next generation and their career preparation. Data science, virtual reality and machine learning skills are fundamental. Experts predict that by 2025, half of the global workforce will require reskilling due to the impact of digitalisation. To address this challenge, microcredentials provide an effective way to facilitate lifelong learning, showcasing skills acquired regardless of the method of acquisition.

The demand for micro-credentials has increased in the workplace, specifically in business management, project management and engineering. These areas are particularly significant in bridging the skills gap in the UK. Making these critical micro-credentials accessible to students of all economic backgrounds will equip more learners with the necessary skills to succeed in the workforce.

Thriving in the shifting learning landscape

As Gen Z continues to grow and develop, they have the potential to make a significant impact on the world. Their commitment to positive change and creativity can be powerful catalysts for progress in a world that needs it. With their unique perspective and unwavering determination, they are poised to lead the way towards a brighter future for all. But transformative change can only be done when they have the tools and skills to succeed.

