Microlearning: The Solution to Challenging Workplace Learning

Workplace training has become a practice in some office settings. With learning techniques such as online seminars, crash courses on material, and interactive webinars, online training for jobs is an easy way to help new employees learn the ropes of the company. When this training is offered, there are usually barriers to joining. But, if only a few employers utilize this kind of training or training in general, how can employees improve their skills?

Many employees today get little to no training, with only 24 minutes a week available to learn. 59% of employees receive no workplace training and are entirely self-taught. A lack of opportunities for learning is leaving employees unsatisfied, with 74% of workers saying they feel as if they aren’t achieving their full potential due to a lack of learning opportunities and 70% reporting they don’t have the skills needed to do their jobs. Over half of employees would consider leaving their current job for a job that invests more in employee training, and 40% of employees who don’t receive training they need will leave within the first year. Most of the traditional training models have been proven to be ineffective.

Employers can combat this issue by instilling microlearning into their workforce. Microlearning is bite-sized content that is easily and readily accessible. With microlearning, employees are able to learn and retain more information. Adults have a maximum attention span of 20 minutes, and one microlearning session is five minutes and easily accessible via mobile. Microlearning is also 17% more effective than traditional in-person training seminars and improves learners’ focus and retention by up to 80%. In fact, 94% of learning and development professionals say their learners prefer microlearning to traditional training methods.

Microlearning is the future of workplace training. With everything becoming increasingly digital in this day and age, microlearning can be an effective alternative to workplace training. 48% of employees say they would be more likely to access learning from mobile, which eliminates the costs that are associated with in-person workplace training sessions. Microlearning is the right learning at the right time to the right place.

