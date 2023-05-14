NEU re-ballots members in continuance of dispute with Government for a fully funded teacher pay increase

Today (Monday) the National Education Union is commencing a new national ballot of teacher members in England.

The dispute between Government and the National Education Union for a fully funded pay increase which stops the decline in teacher recruitment and retention remains unresolved. Therefore, the union is re-balloting teacher members working in England’s state-funded schools. Re-balloting of our members is necessary as the current ballot is only effective as a mandate for strike action during a six-month period. The legitimacy of the current ballot ends on 13 July 2023

This second ballot, opening today and closing on 28 July 2023, asks members:

Are you prepared to take part in strike action in furtherance of this dispute?

Commenting on the opening of the ballot, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, said:

“Due to the lack of engagement from Government the NEU has been put in the position of re-balloting its members to continue the dispute, seeking a fully-funded pay offer which meets their expectations. The pay and funding offer made by Gillian Keegan following six days of talks in March was simply not good enough, and teachers branded it an ‘insult’. Our members rejected it by 98% on a two-thirds turnout, a very clear message to Government that they must try far harder.

“Indeed, with four education unions balloting members for strike action in the autumn term this should be a wake-up call. Our re-ballot would allow the NEU to co-ordinate action with other teacher unions in the autumn term if Government does not provide a settlement to the dispute. It is never too late for the education secretary to come to the negotiating table and make an improved offer.”

