This Contract has been designed for those residents on the UK mainland. If You do not fall within this category then please e-mail Us and We will confirm any revised Conditions that will apply. However, We will assume that Your local laws, if applicable, do not prevent the sale.
These Conditions include all disclaimers, the Privacy Policy and Security Policy that We have placed on Our site at the time of Our acceptance of Your order. These Conditions with Our acceptance contain details of the entire agreement between Us but NOTHING IN THESE CONDITIONS AFFECTS YOUR STATUTORY RIGHTS AS A CONSUMER NOR EXCLUDES LIABILITY FOR FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION
This privacy policy explains how FE News use the information we collect about you, how you can instruct us if you prefer to limit the use of that information and procedures that we have in place to safeguard your privacy.
For the purpose of the Data Protection Act 1998 or any replacement legislation including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) (together, the “Data Protection Legislation”), the data controller for FE News is Chimeara Limited, 5 Harrington Lane, The Library Room, Pinhoe, Exeter, EX4 8PF.
FEnews.co.uk is committed to ensuring that your details are kept private and confidential and will do our utmost to guarantee this. In accordance with the Data Protection Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, we endeavour to provide our users with a safe, secure and confidential experience. All of the information that you provide will only be used for the purposes set forth herein.
We gather information and statistics about our users and visitors collectively and use this data in its aggregate form. We use this information to constantly augment and improve the FEnews.co.uk experience and may share this data with our partners and/or clients. This information will only be shared in its aggregate form so our partners and clients will be able to understand you, the FEnews.co.uk user and will be able to create a better experience for you.
Occasionally, further and more specific information about you might be needed, in instances where you might sign up for a contest, a service or to purchase a product. These details might include your name, e-mail address, credit card details, telephone number, etc. We may use that information to make you aware of new products or services that may be of interest to you or to contact you regarding site changes. We may also ask you for other details about your interests, the jobs you are interested in and more specific questions regarding the site in order to provide you with the best possible FEnews.co.uk experience.
Our policy is to keep details such as your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, credit card number, etc private and confidential and do not disclose these details to outside parties, except when we are certain that the law requires it. As indicated earlier, we may share aggregate information with our clients and/or partner. In the case of you inputting your details into a co-branded registration page for an event or contest or into a partner home page, your information becomes the property of both FEnews.co.uk and the individual partner. FEnews.co.uk is not responsible for the information that is received by the partner company. If you do not want us to use your information for direct marketing purposes, let us know and we will remove your name from our direct marketing database.
FEnews.co.uk uses cookies. Our use of cookies A cookie is a small text file that is sent to your computer via your web browser when you visit any of the websites. A cookie is used to store information about you for the next time you visit us; information like where you went on the site and what you did. Cookie files help us to remember you when you next visit. We use cookies to recognise returning visitors and to deliver content specific to your interests. We don’t use cookies to track people’s internet usage after leaving our sites and we don’t store personal information in them that others could read. You cannot be identified personally as a result of the information we collect while you browse the site and we mainly examine browsing activity to monitor aggregated site traffic and analyse it. We may also provide anonymous statistics about users browsing activity to reputable third party vendors, but these will not include details that would allow the recipient to identify you.
|Cookie
|Domain
|Type ⇅
|Description
|Duration
|advanced_ads_browser_width
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Advertisement
|This cookie is set by Advanced ads plugin.This cookie is used to measure and store the user browser width for adverts.
|1 month
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Necessary
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the “Necessary” category .
|1 year
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Necessary
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to store the user consent for cookies in the category “Performance”.
|1 year
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Necessary
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the “Analytics” category .
|1 year
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Necessary
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the “Advertisement” category .
|1 year
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Necessary
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to store the user consent for cookies in the category “Others”.
|1 year
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|www.fenews.co.uk
|Other
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category “Functional”.
|1 year
The Websites contain links to other sites but we cannot assume responsibility for any other site’s content or information handling practices. We urge you to review each site’s privacy policy before entering into transactions with them. If you click on an advertisement next to content on FE News, an external link in an article, or if you apply for a job advert via an advertisement on FE Careers, that is shared on FE News, once you apply for a vacancy with an advertiser your CV will be handled by the organisation you chose to apply to and all further privacy and data protection issues will be the responsibility of the advertiser. FE News and FE Careers are not responsible for the privacy and data protection of your personal data with other organisations or websites.
In order to register with this site and to sign in when you visit the site, you will need to use a user name and password. You are solely responsible for the security and proper use of your password, which should be kept confidential at all times and not disclosed to any other person. You must notify us immediately if you believe that someone else knows your password or if it may be used in an unauthorised way. We accept no liability for any unauthorised or improper use or disclosure of any password.
We highly recommend that you do not share your passwords, or user name with anyone. FE News or FE Careers will not ask for your password, so please be aware of this and do not give these details to anyone if requested. We also recommend that you regularly change your password and do not use the same password on multiple sites or on multiple online services to ensure best practice in web security and privacy of your personal details.
You can register or login to services on FE News via your social media accounts such as Facebook, LinkedIn etc. This is purely to make life easier for you and to potentially speed up your login or registration process. We are not interested in using your social accounts to look at your private life, we feel your private life should remain private!
If you use the Recommend FEnews.co.uk service, we ask for the name and e-mail address of the person you would like to recommend the site to. We then send an automatic, one-time e-mail inviting your friend to visit use. Details of this interaction are stored only to send that one time e-mail or to track complaints of malicious use. Your friend may e-mail info(at)fenews.co.uk to ask that it be deleted.
FE News have a live chat and chatbot section on FE News to help users with queries with their use of the site (eg users can use the chat function to ask for help on how to upload a press release). If you use the FE News Chat function you will be asked to give your email address. This is so we can automatically email you the online chat/conversation after you have completed your conversation with the FE News team.
FE News track the questions asked on the chat function and then regularly update the Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) chat section with questions and answers that are regularly completed on the chat function. Your personal details, contact details, email address etc will not be shared on the FAQ section, but parts of the FE News team’s answers to general questions may be added to the FAQ section from time to time.
If a member of the FE News team is not available to answer a ‘chat request’ (eg it is out of ‘usual working hours’ or the team is in a meeting) then a FAQ chat function is available to help users with automatic answers to Frequently requested questions.
The personal information that we collect from you will, where possible, be stored and processed within the European Economic Area (EEA). The FE News website servers and CRM database servers are all hosted within the EEA region. We will only keep your personal information for as long as we reasonably require and, in any event, only for as long as Data Protection Legislation allows.
In certain circumstances, we may require third parties that are based outside of the EEA to process, host or store your personal information and by submitting your personal information to us, you are acknowledging this transfer, storing or processing. If your data is handled outside of the EEA region, this will be either in United States of America or Canada.
Although we will take extensive steps to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted via email and/or our website; any transmission is at your own risk. We take steps to protect your personal information from unauthorised access and against unlawful processing, accidental loss, destruction and damage. Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure.
In the event your personal information is transferred, stored or processed outside of the EEA, we will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your personal information is treated securely.
In all of our e-newsletters and subscriptions you can unsubscribe. If you unsubscribe FE News will then hold your details on a ‘suppression list’ to ensure we do not send any more emails to that registered email address for the selected subscription.
If you are subscribed to more than one email subscription list, you can be unsubscribed from one, or all email lists. If you unsubscribe from one service, you will still be registered and receive email from the other services you are subscribed to.
FE News gives you the right to object from receiving further correspondence from FE News. On any subscription emails from FE News there will be the option to ‘unsubscribe’ from receiving any further email correspondence.
You can also make a request to object by emailing info(at)fenews.co.uk (Subject: Data Right to Object) or writing to the Data Controller, FE News, 5 Harrington Lane, The Library Room, Pinhoe, Exeter, EX4 8PF. We will handle all requests within 30 days.
It is important to understand the difference between a right to object / unsubscribe and a request for deletion. If you request deletion, we will remove any data we hold about you from our systems. This will also mean that we will remove you from our suppression files.
If you are removed from our suppression files, there is a risk that we may contact you again in the future if your details are re-added to our systems by a sales person who genuinely believes you may have a legitimate interest in the FE News services. If you do not wish to receive correspondence from FE News in the future we recommend that you request a right to object / unsubscribe, as this will ensure that your details are always suppressed from receiving correspondence.
The option however is yours, and in either case we will process your request within 30 days.
You may request that we send you all of the data we hold that relates to you. Please make your request in writing by emailing info(at)fenews.co.uk (Subject: Data Right to Object) or writing to the Data Controller, Chimeara Limited, 5 Harrington Lane, The Library Room, Pinhoe, Exeter, EX4 8PF. We will process and respond to your request within 30 days.
Feedback can be submitted to FEnews.co.uk and any feedback that is submitted through the Contact Us area of the site becomes property of FEnews.co.uk. We may use this feedback for marketing purposes and to contact you for further feedback on the site.
FEnews.co.uk does not specifically collect information about children. We believe that children must get their parents consent before giving out personal information. If you are concerned about your child’s use of FE News.co.uk or FEcareers.co.uk, we encourage you to use web filtering technology to supervise your child’s access to the site.
We are committed to informing you of any changes in our privacy policy. Any changes will be posted here so you are always aware of what information we gather, how we might use that information and whether we will disclose it to anyone. If at any time, you have questions or concerns about FE News’ privacy pledge, please feel free to e-mail us at info(at)fenews.co.uk.
Your data privacy is very important to us, FE News Limited (Company Registration No. (5229474) (www.fenews.co.uk) whose registered address is located at 5 Harrington Lane, The Library Room, Pinhoe, Exeter, EX4 8PF (‘FE news’), are committed to ensuring that your privacy is protected.