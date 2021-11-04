 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How can we embed sustainability into education?

Details
Hits: 1123

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Zoe Cokeliss Barsley, Director of Sustainability at Oxford University Press

“You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change” 

That was one of the slogans held up in 2019 by students who walked out of lessons to participate in the largest climate protest in history. 

Our young people are passionate about saving the planet in a way that previous generations have not been. 

As educational institutions of all kinds, it is our responsibility to equip them with the knowledge and critical reasoning skills to match this passion, while at the same time striving to minimize our own footprints. 

COP26 provides an opportunity for both the education and publishing sectors to step up with tangible action to support the UK Government’s post-Covid-19 recovery plan for a ‘green industrial revolution’ - whether that’s via significant reskilling in our schools and colleges or taking a closer look at our own operations. I would argue that both are required. 

Our recent report, The Evolution of Science Educationfound that the majority of teachers and educators do not believe science education is fit for the future, partly because it fails to adequately teach students about climate change. As publishers, we need to develop world class resources and curricula to inspire learners to engage with global issues. We should be encouraging them to tackle open-ended problems and apply the science they’ve been taught so that they can address future challenges themselves.

More broadly, further education is uniquely placed to bring about transformation in our society - it reaches millions of learners from all walks of life and is developing the future workforce for many industries that play a critical role in the road to net zero, from agriculture to finance, construction to energy generation.  

But it is not just our curricula that we need to change: the education system itself, including the books and other resources it relies on to share knowledge, needs to become more sustainable. 

That is why at OUP we are furthering our commitment to protect the environment – by 2025, we’re aiming to be carbon neutral in our own operations; ensure 100% of paper for printed publications is certified as sustainable; and minimise waste by ensuring there is zero landfill from our offices and warehouses. 

We have also become a founding signatory to the ‘Publishing Declares’ climate pledge, announced in October this year, and have made a commitment to tackle and raise awareness about social and environmental issues by signing up to the UN Sustainable Development Goal Publishers Compact.  

As a sector, we need to practice what we preach – and, as we encourage students to understand and address the challenge of climate change, we must match this with our own efforts to reduce our footprint and become more environmentally responsible. 

Zoe Cokeliss Barsley, Director of Sustainability at Oxford University Press

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
T Levels: One year on â€“ the journey so far
Exclusive Articles
Nicolette Dryden @Be_HSDC is delivering the brand new Digital Producti

Zoe leads the development and delivery of OUP’s sustainability strategy and targets, working in partnership with the operations teams and publishing divisions. She has a particular interest in finding ways to reduce the upstream impact of book production, including tackling biodiversity loss from deforestation and reducing the impact of chemical use in the supply chain.

Prior to joining OUP in 2020, Zoe spent nine years in the apparel and footwear industry with Pentland Brands and four years as a sustainability communications consultant with Context Group. Before entering the world of corporate sustainability she researched global trends in biodiversity and ecosystem degradation for the UN Environment Programme’s World Conservation Monitoring Centre, and has an MA in Biological Sciences and an MSc in Nature Conservation

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
T Levels: One year on – the journey so far
Exclusive Articles
Nicolette Dryden @Be_HSDC is delivering the brand new Digital Producti
Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
Promoting lifelong learning - the importance of basic skills
Exclusive Articles
The recently published ‘Getting the basics right: The case for actio
From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World
Exclusive Articles
If you were asked to say what technologies you think have had the bigg
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
Reimagining Education: Making Your Network Work for eLearning
Exclusive Articles
The first lockdown saw most educational institutions transition to a v
Universities Need To Use The Pandemic To Solve The Diversity Problem
Exclusive Articles
A few months ago, the University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) announce
FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
By 2025, spending will still be £750 million less on FE, than it was
Disconnect to reconnect
Exclusive Articles
Leave the break, have a KitKat.Isn’t that what we do these days? No

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Sync
Sync has a new avatar. 2 hours 50 minutes ago
Sync

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6239)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page