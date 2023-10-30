Welcome to the FE Collective Hub! Home to all things related to our first-ever event.

The FE Collective is a flipped conference where the audience works together to share ideas, visions and solutions, and develop a joint plan to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the FE and Skills sector. All of which will contribute to a revolutionary collaborative report.

Topics & Discussions

At the FE Collective, we discussed major current topics from the sector. These included Artificial Intelligence, Investing in the Sector of the Future and Progression. Additionally, our Data-Partner, Lightcast, joined us to discuss Data & Labour Market Insights.

Artificial intelligence (AI)Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming education in unprecedented ways, from personalised learning experiences to administrative efficiency. Investment plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the education sector.

Our speakers discussed and debated the ways in which students progress through their educational journeys. The landscape of education is increasingly influenced by data and labour market trends.

Presentations from the FE Collective

We collated all of the presentations and slides from the day of the event into one handy file. Find the slides from all of our epic speakers and scene-setters below!

Associated Reports & The FE Collective Reflective

We got to work with some epic companies for the FE Collective. Below, you can find NCFE’s latest report which was released at our Networking BBQ, Lightcast’s report on Using AI in Further Education, and the FE Collective Reflective.

Ou r main sponsor, NCFE, released their new report at our Networking BBQ! Our data partner, Lightcast, released an interesting report regarding AI in FE!

Below, you can find all articles related to the FE Collective. This includes the blogs our epic speakers and scene-setters wrote, reflections on the event and even content relating to our revolutionary report that we will be releasing!