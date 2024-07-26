AIM announced amongst finalists for 2024 FAB Awards!

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group (AIM) is pleased to announce that we have been shortlisted as finalists in two award categories for the sector-leading FAB 2024 Awards, hosted by the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

The Federation of Awarding Bodies is the collective voice of the awarding and assessment industry, and these awards recognise the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to education and skills in the UK over the past year.

AIM are finalists in the following award categories:

Qualification of the year for the Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry for Teaching Assistants focusing on Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Diploma). This highly sought-after, funded qualification provides a non-apprenticeship route into qualifying as a teaching assistant (TA) for adults, and builds on the TA apprenticeship standard giving a more in-depth study of special educational needs, that instills specialist knowledge and strategies into their practice. It is for individuals looking to enter or already working in education, working in a caring role in a nursery setting, childcare setting, or other supported learning environment, and enables them to progress within the sector.

Exporter of the year for AIM's many years of successful exporting of educational products and services to over 40 countries across the globe. Primarily English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) qualifications through a long-standing partnership with Anglia Examinations, but more recently through new AIM centres across the world making use of AIM's regulated qualifications and non-regulated accreditation.

Kevern Kerswell, AIM Group CEO, Said:

“I’m delighted to hear that we are finalists for these two awards! It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised alongside such esteemed organisations from the awarding sector. This is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the centres with whom we operate. While winning would be fantastic, being finalists in two categories is already a huge accomplishment, and it motivates us to keep innovating and delivering for learners everywhere”.

Fabienne Bailey, AIM’s Group Director for Business Growth and Transformation, and Export Champion for the Department for Business and Trade’s Northern Powerhouse region said:

“We are so proud to be recognised for our international trading success. Particular success is through our very close partnership with Anglia Examinations where together, we reach thousands of learners across the world to enhance their English language skills for progression in life and work opportunities. New projects have also involved new partnerships and we are delighted to be working together with Learning Curve Group to offer our qualifications to international students through their online learning platform. We are grateful to our partners for supporting our success for several years!”.

The winners will be announced at the FAB 2024 Awards dinner on 25th November in Leicester. The full list of finalists is available here,