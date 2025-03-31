What Even Is AI? A Surprisingly Useful History

In this episode, we talk about the history of AI, that may sound boring but it’s not. You’ll actually be surprised how much you’re already using it and don’t realise. We discuss how it’s developed from the Bronze Age right through to chatgpt.

We also discuss what LLMs and prompt engineering are and what they actually mean.

This episode is filled with the stuff you didn’t know you needed to know to make Artificial Intelligence make sense. After listening to it, you’ll realise how all those acronyms and techy terms boil down to something that’s already part of your everyday and can make your daily life so much easier.

For many in the FE and skills sector, the idea of teaching or embedding AI can feel completely out of reach, almost like venturing into an entirely new world of technology. But understanding the foundations of AI – where it came from and how we got here today – is one of the most useful ways to bring more people into the conversation. Especially for those supporting adult learners, apprentices, or staff who may feel unsure or even intimidated around tech, this second episode of the Simplify AI Podcast offers a relatable and accessible entry point to help make AI feel far less daunting.

This is absolutely not about coding or building complex robots. But rather, it’s about noticing where AI already exists in our lives in ways we often overlook – from the autocorrect on your phone to how Netflix recommends your next series. For teachers, training providers and employer-facing teams, these are the kinds of everyday examples that make digital skills training feel achievable.

We also explore large language models (LLMs) and prompt engineering – two terms that are fast becoming part of both the workplace and learning vocabulary. Understanding what they really mean, and how they show up in tools like ChatGPT, is increasingly important for curriculum planning, digital strategy and CPD.

This episode offers a practical way to introduce colleagues or learners to the real-world relevance of AI. It helps demystify the terms we hear but may not fully understand – and makes a strong case for including this content in skills pathways.

Whether you’re shaping digital strategy or just trying to get your head around what’s coming next, this conversation proves AI doesn’t need to be complex to be useful.