Managing director of third-generation family electrical firm is elected President of Scotland’s largest construction trade association

Scotland’s largest trade construction association, SELECT has elected the managing director of a third-generation Dundee electrical company as its 68th President.

Darren Crockett is Managing Director of RAS Crockett and Partners, a family firm of electrical engineers which has been operating successfully in the city since 1964.

The businessman was elected at the SELECT AGM in the DoubleTree by Hilton Queensferry last week (June 4) and replaces Mike Stark, who will become Immediate Past President after two years in the position.

David Harris, MD of Glasgow-based DMH Electrical Services, was elected SELECT Vice President at the same event, with Mike Campbell, Apprenticeship Programme Manager at Inverness-based RSE, the association’s new Depute Vice President.

Speaking in a new video to mark his election, Darren said:

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to be taking over as the new President of SELECT and it’s a privilege to be representing the Members of this historic and well-respected association.

“It’s a great honour to take up this role at a time when SELECT is campaigning on a number of vitally important issues for the electrotechnical industry and wider construction sector.

“I’m now looking forward to raising awareness of regulation and promoting the importance of protection of title for the electrical industry, while at the same time helping to lobby the Scottish Government to secure more funding for apprenticeships.”

As a nine-strong family business, RAS Crockett, has built a strong reputation in Dundee and won Best Small Contractor at the SELECT Awards in Glasgow in 2014.

The thriving family business was founded by Darren’s grandfather, Bert – a Grade One football referee – who passed it to son Sinclair in 1974 when he retired.

Sinclair’s son Darren joined the company when he left school in 1986 and served as Chair of the SELECT Tayside Branch in 2013 before becoming Depute Vice President of the association in 2020 and Vice President in June 2024.

Darren, whose wife, Gill, sons Liam and Kieran and uncle Paul also work in the business, said:

“It’s been a great privilege to work alongside outgoing President Mike Stark during my time as Vice President.

“I’d like to thank him for the invaluable insights and knowledge that he’s passed on to me and which I hope to use to equally good effect throughout my Presidency.”

RAS Crockett has been a member of SELECT for all 62 years of its existence and Darren says the association has provided invaluable technical, employment, health and safety and training support down the decades.

He added:

“Being a Member of SELECT means we have business credibility, guaranteed customer confidence and vital access to industry experts whenever we need it.”