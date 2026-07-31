Why Hybrid Assessment Models are Becoming Essential for Modern Learners

As budgets tighten and campus capacity shrinks, hybrid models offer a practical way to deliver exams at scale.

As higher and further education institutions across the UK enter peak assessment periods, long-standing cracks in traditional assessment models are becoming harder to ignore. Ageing exam hall infrastructure, limited campus space and tightening budgets are colliding with rising student demand and forcing institutions to rethink how assessments are delivered.

During exam season, campus space is often stretched to capacity, as sports halls, classrooms and other venues are repurposed to accommodate students sitting their exams. This creates logistical challenges and limits teaching flexibility.

With 89% of universities planning to scale back repairs and maintenance by 2029 and a £5.6 billion backlog in restoring research facilities, the reliance on paper-based exams is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. At the same time, students expect seamless digital experiences while institutions must safeguard academic integrity in the age of generative AI.

In further education, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has reported that funding would need to rise by £150 million by 2028-29 to maintain the current spend per student. Meanwhile, demand for further education courses is rising sharply, placing additional strain on resources and forcing some institutions to either turn away or enroll more students with little to no additional funding.

Hybrid assessments are continuing to rise

Amid these pressures, hybrid assessment models that combine paper and secure online exams are continuing to gain traction across different education settings. Rather than replacing traditional, in-person exams entirely, this approach gives institutions the means to align assessment methods with capacity, student needs and peak demand periods.

Beyond flexibility, hybrid models can also enhance accessibility when implemented with the right oversight and governance. Providing students with a wider mix of assessment methods can help ease logistical pressures and packed exam timetables as well. For students balancing studies with employment, training, commuting or caregiving, and particularly for SEND students, the option to take certain exams remotely makes participation more manageable and ensures exam delivery isn’t limited by physical campus restraints.

Futureproofing assessment models

While online exams raise valid concerns about cheating and often act as a barrier for adoption, addressing these concerns requires more than replicating in-person exam conditions digitally.

Preventing cheating in online environments requires a layered approach. Randomised question banks and clever question design, like open-ended or scenario-based questions, encourage students to think critically. These act as a soft barrier that makes AI-assisted cheating more difficult by design. A technical layer, including browser lockdowns or copy-paste restrictions, provides an additional hard barrier, while the proctoring layer adds oversight by monitoring students during an exam.

Cheating definitely needs to be managed in online exams, but applying maximum levels of surveillance is not the shortcut to prevent it. The goal should be to create conditions where students can focus on the exam itself, not the feeling of being watched.

By spreading risk across these layers and embedding integrity across the entire exam structure, institutions can demonstrate they are not reliant on surveillance alone to validate results. This is also critical for GDPR compliance and addressing student privacy concerns, as it reduces the need for excessive data collection.

As demand for physical space and student numbers continue to rise, a one-size-fits-all approach to assessment is becoming less viable. Hybrid models allow institutions to tailor assessment strategies accordingly, aligning delivery methods with learning outcomes and practical constraints.

Instead of viewing hybrid models as an integrity trade-off, institutions should think of it as a design challenge that needs to be addressed not just through technology but also with governance and strategic intent.

Modern learning requires a flexible approach

Learning and assessment cannot be thought of as a binary choice between paper and digital. It’s not about replacing one form of assessment with another, but rather an opportunity to create exam systems that are capable of scaling with physical campus demands, accessible and fair for students, and able to withstand the financial pressures many higher and further institutions are currently navigating.

Institutions that embrace hybrid assessment models will be better positioned to balance academic demands with operational realities, while meeting evolving student expectations. In a sector shaped by growing student numbers and limited resources, flexibility is no longer a nice-to-have; but an operational necessity.

By Dr James Gupta, CEO and Founder of Synap