Let’s Go Further: Ask, Listen, Do: Rethinking Neurodiversity with the Autism Wellbeing Project.

Skills and Education Group is a charitable organisation dedicated to improving social mobility through high-quality education, training and skills development. Through its work with colleges, training providers and employers across the UK, it supports better outcomes for learners and communities. The Let’s Go Further podcast is part of this mission, bringing together expert voices to explore key issues shaping the sector and share practical insights to drive positive change. Each episode aims to inform, inspire and support professionals working across education and skills.

In this episode of Let’s Go Further, we continue our exploration of equity, diversity and inclusion across the skills and education sector, focusing on how better support for neurodivergent learners and colleagues can create more inclusive environments for everyone.

With diagnoses of neurodiversity rising across the UK, and recent government plans to reform the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system in England, this conversation examines what meaningful support really looks like in further education and skills.

Host Joe McLoughlin is joined by Emma Eager and Emily Abbott, directors and founders of the Autism Wellbeing Project. Through their work providing therapy, social care, training and accreditation, they aim to raise awareness of autism and challenge misconceptions enabling individuals and communities to thrive.

Together, they explore the realities of turning inclusive policies into everyday practice, the challenges facing educators and employers, and the opportunities to create lasting, positive change for learners, colleagues, and wider communities.

Episode Guests

Emily Abbott

Emily Abbott is the co-founder and director of The Autism Wellbeing Project, bringing an extensive background in social care and a deeply personal connection to autism through her family. She is passionate about creating real opportunities for independence and ensuring autistic people can access the right support that adds value to their lives. Emily is also a trainer for the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training, sharing her knowledge to improve understanding and outcomes across health and social care.

Emma Eager

Emma Eager has spent 15 years working as a teacher and leader in primary education and is a qualified counsellor and experienced trainer. She delivers the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training and the wider training offer from The Autism Wellbeing Project. Emma is dedicated to improving outcomes for autistic adults, bringing a mix of humour, honesty and compassion to her work. As someone who is diagnosed with AuDHD, she combines professional expertise with lived experience to create meaningful and relatable learning.