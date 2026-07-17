First-class graduates step straight into tech careers

Two new University of Salford graduates have secured careers in the UK’s rapidly expanding technology sector, reflecting employers’ growing appetite for candidates with real world industry experience.

Marvellous Emotan, 25, and Johnny Seddon, 21, both secured tech-focused roles well ahead of competing their degrees at Salford Business School, after combining their studies with placements and internships. This week, the pair graduate with first-class honours, having built careers in digital transformation, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Marvellous, who this week graduates with a BSc in Business Management with Economics, has joined the Government Digital Service as a Performance Analyst, after completing his placement year with the organisation.

Recently, Marvellous was also one of ten Business Management students to receive a £2,000 scholarship through the Jim Jackson Foundation, a scholarship fund that helps students overcome disadvantage and succeed in employment.

He said:

“Securing a job before even finishing university is something I had dreamed about for a long time and now it’s actually real, I genuinely have no words. I feel grateful to the people who helped shape the path I took and to myself for sticking to the plan, even when it wasn’t easy.”

Fellow BSc Business Management graduate, Johnny, has also secured a role as a Tech Founder Associate, supporting tech and AI start-ups including Life’s Echo and Neural River, on consultancy and product development.

He secured the role after completing several internships at various startups in the sector during his studies. It was here he applied the knowledge he’d learned throughout his degree and built practical skills in innovation, entrepreneurship and digital business.

Johnny said:

“The University created an environment where ideas could be shared freely and I learned as much from conversations with other students, as I did in the classroom.”

In 2025, he was awarded the North-West Young Enterprise Student of the Year Award for his leadership, creativity and entrepreneurial mindset. Johnny also won the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN PRME) writing competition, for his research into sustainability challenges within the lithium-ion battery supply chain and he was awarded the Future CEO Award at the University.

Dr Maria Kutar, Director of Undergraduate Business Management at the University of Salford, commented:

“Marvellous and Johnny’s success demonstrates what can happen when students combine academic study with meaningful industry experience.



“Employers are increasingly looking for graduates who can demonstrate practical skills alongside academic achievement. Placements and internships give students the confidence, experience and professional networks to hit the ground running in highly competitive sectors such as tech.”