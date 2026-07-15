Why FE Colleges Must Be Recognised as the UK’s Innovation Engine 

Further Education colleges are already driving innovation every day, yet their contribution remains largely invisible in national policy. Elaine Baxter explores why recognising, supporting and investing in FE as a core part of the UK’s innovation ecosystem is essential for economic growth, productivity and regional prosperity.

When we talk about innovation in the UK, the conversation almost always begins with universities. We rightly celebrate the discoveries emerging from research laboratories, the commercialisation of breakthrough technologies and the world-leading academic expertise that underpins them. But innovation does not end when a discovery is made. It’s true value is realised when ideas are adopted, adapted and embedded into everyday practice. That is where Further Education (FE) colleges make an essential, yet often overlooked, contribution.

Across the UK, colleges are already helping employers solve problems, improve productivity, adopt new technologies and develop practical solutions that have immediate impact. They work alongside businesses, learners and communities every day, translating ideas into action. Yet despite this, FE is rarely recognised as a meaningful contributor to the UK’s innovation landscape. It is time to change that.

One of the central arguments of our recent paper is that we need to broaden our understanding of what innovation actually means. Too often, innovation is viewed exclusively through the lens of disruptive technologies, scientific breakthroughs and high-growth start-ups. While these are undoubtedly important, they represent only one part of the innovation picture. Innovation also happens through continuous improvement. It happens when a college works with a local manufacturer to redesign a production process. It happens when teaching teams develop new approaches that improve skills delivery. It happens when students work with employers to solve real business challenges and when apprentices introduce new ideas into their workplaces. These examples may not make national headlines, but collectively they deliver enormous economic and social value.

Where Innovation Becomes Practical

In many respects, universities and FE colleges perform complementary roles within the UK’s innovation system. Universities excel at generating new knowledge through research. FE colleges excel at helping that knowledge reach businesses, communities and workplaces where it can create tangible benefits. If universities are the birthplace of disruptive innovation, then FE colleges are where innovation becomes practical, accessible and widely adopted.

This distinction matters because one of the UK’s greatest economic challenges is not necessarily producing more innovation but ensuring that existing innovation spreads throughout the economy. Many proven technologies and new ways of working never achieve widespread adoption, particularly among SMEs and microbusinesses. Colleges are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. Their relationships with employers are built on trust, responsiveness and practical problem-solving. Unlike many larger institutions, colleges can respond quickly to local needs, bringing together staff, learners and businesses to develop solutions within days or weeks rather than months or years. Their deep roots within local communities allow them to understand regional challenges and tailor innovation accordingly. However, while colleges already demonstrate this capability, they often do so despite the system rather than because of it.

Despite the System, Not Because of It

Current funding models reward teaching delivery, learner outcomes and qualification achievement. These remain critically important, but they leave little space for experimentation, collaboration or innovation. Staff workloads are understandably focused on teaching, assessment and administration, leaving limited opportunity to develop new partnerships, explore applied research or test innovative ideas. If we genuinely want FE to play a larger role in the UK’s innovation ecosystem, then innovation must become recognised as a legitimate part of professional practice rather than an optional extra. That requires structural change.

Dedicated funding for innovation activity, protected staff time, leadership support, professional development and modern collaborative spaces would allow colleges to build innovation capability in a sustainable way. Importantly, this is not about asking FE to become universities. Colleges have their own distinctive strengths, and any future model should build upon those rather than attempt to replicate higher education.

Leadership also has an important role to play. Innovation rarely thrives without visible support from senior leaders. College leadership teams can create cultures where curiosity, experimentation and collaboration are actively encouraged rather than squeezed into the margins of already busy workloads. Recognition, celebration of successful innovation projects and opportunities for staff to share learning all help embed innovation into everyday practice.

The Greatest Untapped Opportunity

Perhaps the greatest untapped opportunity lies with students themselves. Every year, hundreds of thousands of learners pass through FE colleges, yet relatively few see themselves as innovators. Many understandably view themselves simply as students preparing for employment. But FE’s vocational nature provides an exceptional platform for developing entrepreneurial thinking. Students undertaking placements, apprenticeships and live employer projects often observe businesses with fresh eyes. They identify inefficiencies, question established ways of working and suggest practical improvements that longer-serving employees may no longer notice. Given the right encouragement, these learners become powerful agents of innovation within their workplaces and communities. Our experience of students taking part in the ScotCol Accelerator programs we ran in 2025, demonstrated that college students have their own unique way of addressing customer-centric problems through product and service design.

Embedding innovation and enterprise throughout the curriculum, not simply within business courses, can help cultivate this mindset. Project-based learning, employer challenges, innovation competitions and collaborative problem-solving activities all reinforce the idea that creativity and innovation are everyone’s responsibility, regardless of subject discipline. The benefits extend far beyond individual learners.

Employers gain access to fresh thinking, colleges strengthen their relationships with industry, and communities benefit from practical solutions to local challenges. Innovation becomes something that happens with people rather than something delivered to them. None of this can happen in isolation. Meaningful innovation depends upon strong partnerships between colleges, universities, employers and civic organisations. Each partner contributes different strengths. Universities bring research expertise, employers bring real-world challenges, while colleges provide the practical bridge between discovery and implementation. When these partnerships function effectively, innovation flows more easily throughout local economies. Research reaches businesses more quickly, employers gain confidence to adopt new approaches, and learners participate directly in solving genuine industry problems.

A Central Pillar, Not a Margin

The challenge now is less about proving that FE can innovate and more about ensuring that the wider system recognises, values and supports the innovation already taking place. This requires a shift in perception. For too long, colleges have primarily been viewed as providers of education and skills. They undoubtedly fulfil this role exceptionally well, but they are capable of much more. They are institutions deeply embedded within their communities, trusted by employers and uniquely placed to translate ideas into meaningful economic and social impact. Recognising this broader role is not simply about giving FE the credit it deserves. It is about strengthening the UK’s overall innovation system.

The future prosperity of the UK will depend not only on generating world-class ideas but also on ensuring those ideas reach every workplace, every region and every community. FE colleges have an essential role to play in making that happen. If we are serious about building a more productive, inclusive and resilient economy, FE can no longer remain on the margins of innovation policy. It must be recognised as a central pillar of the UK’s innovation ecosystem and afforded the same strategic status seen in many other European countries, where further education is recognised as a vital driver of innovation, productivity and economic growth.

Read Elaine’s full paper on Gatsby’s website: A future vision for the role of FE colleges in innovation

By Elaine Baxter, PhD, CChem, FRSC, FRSA, founder and director of Boutique Innovation