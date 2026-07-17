BSDC celebrates outstanding National Student Survey results 

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is celebrating exceptional results in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2026, with students rating their experience significantly above benchmark levels across every surveyed area.

The results show an average positivity score of 97.6% across all seven NSS themes, with particularly strong performance in Academic Support (100%), Assessment and Feedback (98.8%), Learning Opportunities (98.1%) and Student Voice (95.8%). Student satisfaction exceeded benchmark scores in every theme, demonstrating the strength of the College’s student-centred approach to higher education.

The NSS is the UK’s largest annual survey of final-year higher education students, providing an important measure of the quality of the student experience.

Chris Beech, Dean of Higher Education at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said:

“These results are a powerful endorsement of the student experience we provide at BSDC. They reflect the dedication of our academic and professional services teams and, most importantly, our commitment to ensuring every student feels supported, valued and able to succeed.

“What is particularly pleasing is that students rated us exceptionally highly for academic support, learning opportunities and student voice. These are areas that demonstrate our commitment to working closely with students and responding to their needs.”

The survey highlighted several areas of particular strength, including opportunities for students to provide feedback on their courses, access to learning resources and communication from staff. Students awarded BSDC 100% positivity for academic support and for opportunities to give feedback on their course experience.

BSDC’s higher education offer combines the benefits of degree-level study with the personalised support and industry connections of a college environment. Students benefit from smaller class sizes, strong employer engagement and clear progression routes into professional careers and further study.

The results also support the success of BSDC’s longstanding partnership with the University of Staffordshire, which itself achieved a landmark NSS result in 2026, ranking seventh nationally for overall student positivity and outperforming the sector average across all seven survey themes.

Chris Beech added: “Higher education has a vital role to play in developing the skills our region needs for future growth. Our students are not simply gaining qualifications; they are developing the professional knowledge, confidence and experience that local employers value.

“We are proud to provide accessible higher education opportunities that enable local people to progress, retrain, advance their careers and make a positive contribution to our communities and economy.”

The NSS results come at a time when public confidence in higher education’s role in supporting economic growth remains strong. National research shows that nearly three-quarters of UK adults believe universities are important to the country’s future economic success, while there is a clear expectation that higher education providers should be visibly contributing to local communities, skills development and economic prosperity.

BSDC continues to expand its higher and professional education offer, providing pathways into teaching, health, business, engineering and professional careers while maintaining a strong focus on employer engagement and student success. To find out more or apply, visit the BSDC website.