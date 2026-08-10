Never Stop Learning: Host a free event or activity during Adult Learners’ Week

Organisers of this year’s Adult Learners’ Week are calling for free events, activities and learning opportunities to be created across Wales between September 21 to 27 and throughout the month.

Adult learning providers, community organisations, health services, trade unions, employers, cultural and sporting groups and anyone helping people discover new opportunities are being asked to contribute to the ‘Never Stop Learning’ campaign theme.

Adults are being encouraged to embrace opportunities to discover their passion for learning, brush up on their skills, improve their health and wellbeing, progress their career, or seek tailored advice and information on funding or specialised career pathways.

Adult Learners’ Week is co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government with support from The Open University in Wales, National Centre for Learning Welsh, ACT, Agored Cymru and Adult Learning Wales.

Types of free learning opportunities that may be added to the platform include online and in-person courses, events, open days, taster sessions, informal learning activities, community-based opportunities and signposting to support.

Aiming to raise awareness of the lifelong value and benefits of adult education, Adult Learners’ Week encourages the hosting of taster sessions to open the door to learning and the celebration of learner journeys to inspire others.

Organisers are encouraged to partner with local services and community groups to bring learning closer to people and promote how learning supports wellbeing, work, confidence, family and community life.

The campaign also aims to engage adults who may face learning barriers and need extra encouragement to get started.

To spark ideas for events and activities, overarching themes are suggested during Adult Learners’ Week: Learner Voices on Monday, September 21, Collaboration and Connection on Tuesday, September 22, Skills for Work and Progression on Wednesday, Essential Skills, on Thursday and Better Health and Wellbeing on Friday.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week is the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards, which this year will be held at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. The awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

“Free and available to everyone, Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to inspire adults to take a first step into learning, celebrate learner achievements and make local opportunities easier to find,” explained Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales.

“We hope learning providers and community organisations of all types take part this year and offer chances to adults to discover learning opportunities.

“An event held in Adult Learners’ Week may be the spark that helps someone to rediscover the joy of learning or boosts their confidence to try something new.”