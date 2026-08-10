Public Invited to help shape the Future of FE in Northamptonshire

Residents, businesses, students and community organisations are being invited to have their say on proposals to bring together Northampton College and Moulton College to create a single college group serving Northamptonshire.

A six-week public consultation will launch on Monday, 10 August, giving people the opportunity to learn more about the proposed merger and provide feedback before any final decision is made.

The two colleges are proposing to merge to create a stronger, more resilient organisation that would build on the strengths of both institutions while expanding opportunities for learners, employers and communities across the county.

If approved, the merger would create one of the largest further education providers in the region, with more than 12,000 learners across five campuses and around 1,300 staff. Both colleges would continue to operate under their existing, well-established brands, while the proposed parent organisation would be known as the Northampton and Moulton Colleges Group.

Importantly, no decision has yet been made, and the consultation is a key part of the process.

Feedback from students, staff, employers, partners and members of the public will be considered by the governing bodies of both colleges before any final decision is taken.

Jason Lancaster, Principal and CEO of Northampton College, said:

“This proposal is about building on the strengths of two successful colleges to create an even better future for learners across Northamptonshire. We believe there is a real opportunity to enhance what we already offer, but it is essential that we hear from the people we serve before any decisions are made.

“We are committed to being open and transparent throughout this process and I would encourage anyone with an interest in the future of education and skills in Northamptonshire to take part in the consultation. Whether you are a student, parent, employer, former student or local resident, your views matter and will help shape the next stage of this proposal.”

Oliver Symons, Principal and CEO of Moulton College, added:

“Northampton College and Moulton College each have proud histories, distinctive strengths and an important role within our local communities. By bringing those complementary strengths together, we have the opportunity to create an even stronger education and skills offer for the county while protecting the specialist provision and identities that people know and value.

“This consultation is about listening. We want to hear people’s questions, views and ideas so that any future organisation reflects the needs of learners, employers and the communities we serve.”

A series of public consultation events will take place across Northamptonshire during September, where members of the public can meet senior leaders from both colleges, ask questions and share their views.

The events will be held on:

Saturday, 5 September – 10am to 12pm, Moulton College, Moulton campus

– 10am to 12pm, Moulton College, Moulton campus Monday, 7 September – 5pm to 7pm, Moulton College, Moulton campus

– 5pm to 7pm, Moulton College, Moulton campus Tuesday, 8 September – 12pm to 1pm, online webinar

– 12pm to 1pm, online webinar Tuesday, 8 September – 5pm to 7pm, Moulton College, Higham Ferrers campus

– 5pm to 7pm, Moulton College, Higham Ferrers campus Wednesday, 9 September – 5pm to 7pm, Northampton College, Booth Lane campus

– 5pm to 7pm, Northampton College, Booth Lane campus Thursday, 10 September – 5pm to 7pm, Northampton College, Daventry campus

People who are unable to attend an event will also be able to submit their views online, by email or by post throughout the consultation period.

The consultation runs from Monday, 10 August until Monday, 21 September 2026. A summary of the feedback received will be published in October before the governing bodies of both colleges consider the next steps.

Full details of the proposal, consultation events and ways to respond are available at the dedicated merger webpages on the Northampton College and Moulton College websites.