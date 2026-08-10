Results Day Should Prompt us to Look Ahead

Across the world, millions of learners will receive examination results over the summer. Each result represents years of learning and considerable hard work by students, supported by teachers, families and the many people responsible for designing, delivering and marking assessments.

Results day is rightly a time to recognise those achievements. It should also prompt us to consider whether assessment is keeping pace with the changing world learners are preparing to enter.

Digital tools are now integral to higher education and almost every area of employment. People are expected to research, communicate, analyse information, solve problems and produce work using technology. Yet many high-stakes assessments still require learners to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in ways that bear little resemblance to those environments.

The e-Assessment Association believes it is time to accelerate the responsible transition to digital assessment.

The evidence is building

Over the past year, the eAA has heard directly from assessment organisations, regulators, examination boards, education providers and technology specialists working around the world. At our 2026 National Examinations Roundtable, representatives from countries with very different education systems, regulatory frameworks and levels of digital maturity shared a clear direction of travel. The discussion was not about introducing technology for its own sake. It focused on how assessment can remain valid, fair and secure while becoming more relevant to how learners study, live and work. Confidence is built through evidence, transparency and experience of live delivery. Waiting until every risk has disappeared is not a realistic strategy, particularly when paper-based systems bring their own risks and limitations.

Learners are ready

Evidence shared through the eAA’s work increasingly suggests that learners are ready for digital assessment, even where institutions and national systems are not. During an eAA webinar, Pearson shared that 96% of students preferred working on screen and 82% regularly used digital devices as part of their learning,. RM Assessment’s research into the learner experience reaches a similar conclusion: students are already learning, communicating and producing work digitally and expect assessment to reflect that reality. The New Zealand Qualifications Authority provides further real-world evidence, with 95% of surveyed students preferring digital examinations and 97% reporting a positive experience.

International assessment is moving forward too. PISA 2025 uses computer-based assessment across science, reading and mathematics and includes Learning in the Digital World, examining learners’ ability to build knowledge and solve problems using digital tools.

Unequal access to devices, connectivity, preparation and support must still be addressed. However, learner readiness should not be used as a proxy for institutional readiness or as a reason to delay progress.

More than replacing handwriting with typing

Assessment influences what is taught, how students learn and the skills they develop. If education is intended to prepare young people for further study and employment, assessment should support that purpose.

Well-designed digital assessment can allow learners to work with multimedia, analyse data, explore simulations and demonstrate problem-solving and decision-making in authentic contexts. It can also improve accessibility and provide richer evidence about how assessments are performing.

The projects showcased at the 2026 International e-Assessment Awards demonstrate that these benefits are no longer theoretical. Organisations across schools, colleges, universities, professional qualifications and workplace assessment are already delivering innovative digital approaches at scale.

Results must be open to scrutiny

For most learners, results day brings clarity and celebration. For others, it begins a period of uncertainty as they question an unexpected grade or consider requesting a review of marking.

Confidence depends not only on delivering an accurate result, but also on being able to explain and review how it was reached. Digital assessment can provide a clearer record of a learner’s responses, how marks were awarded and where checks or moderation took place.

Digital marking can also monitor consistency and identify responses, marks or patterns that fall outside expected parameters. These outliers can be referred to experienced markers, concentrating human expertise where judgement is most needed. Technology can support markers, but it should operate within clear controls, with people retaining oversight and responsibility for final decisions.

Responsible transition does not mean standing still

Digital assessment requires investment in infrastructure, security, accessibility, staff capability and operational resilience. Learners and centres also need preparation and support. But familiarity should not be mistaken for superiority. Digital and paper-based approaches should be judged against the same questions: Do they measure the intended knowledge and skills? Are they fair, accessible, secure and reliable?

A responsible transition means evaluating digital and paper-based approaches against the same fundamental questions: Does the assessment measure the intended knowledge and skills? Is it fair and accessible? Is it secure and reliable? Can the outcomes be trusted?

It also means moving beyond isolated pilots. Pilots are valuable when they generate evidence, inform decisions and create a route towards wider implementation. Repeated experimentation without a clear path to adoption risks creating activity without progress.

Patrick Coates, CEO of the e-Assessment Association, said:

“Results day is rightly about recognising the hard work and achievements of learners, as well as the teachers, families and assessment professionals who have supported them. It should also encourage us to look ahead. The world learners are entering is digital, and assessment must evolve if it is to remain relevant to how they will study, work and apply their skills. Across the eAA’s international community, we are seeing strong evidence that digital assessment is fair, secure, accessible and effective. The transition must be carefully planned and supported, but caution should not become a reason for standing still. We now need to turn successful practice into purposeful progress.”

This summer, we should celebrate every learner receiving their results. We should also commit to ensuring that future learners can demonstrate their knowledge and skills through assessments designed for the world they are entering.