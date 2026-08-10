OFSTED praises Shipley College’s commitment to learners, employers and the local community

Shipley College has welcomed the findings of its latest Ofsted inspection, which highlights the college’s strong partnerships with employers, its commitment to meeting local skills needs and its highly inclusive approach to education.

Inspectors recognised the college’s work with businesses, community organisations and regional partners to ensure learners develop the skills employers need while helping people of all ages access education and training that can transform their lives.

The report awarded Shipley College a Strong Standard for its contribution to meeting local skills needs and recognised Strong Standard practice within its provision for learners with high needs. Inspectors also confirmed that safeguarding standards are fully met.

Throughout the inspection, Ofsted praised the college’s close collaboration with employers and stakeholders, noting how curriculum programmes are designed to reflect real industry needs and provide learners with valuable experiences that prepare them for employment.

Inspectors highlighted examples including employer masterclasses, immersive learning experiences developed alongside health and care providers, creative industry projects and opportunities for learners to work on live commercial and community briefs.

The report also recognises the college’s extensive work across Bradford’s communities, including partnerships that make education more accessible through outreach centres and flexible learning opportunities. Inspectors praised the college’s commitment to supporting disadvantaged learners and helping adults gain the confidence, skills and qualifications needed to progress into employment or further study.

Martin Silverwood, Principal of Shipley College, said:

“We are delighted that the inspection recognises the dedication, professionalism and passion of our staff, students, governors and employer partners.

“Everything we do is focused on helping people achieve their ambitions while supporting the skills needs of our region. It is particularly pleasing that inspectors recognised our partnerships with employers, our commitment to inclusion and the opportunities we provide for learners to develop the skills, confidence and knowledge they need to succeed.”

The report also highlights the quality of the college’s provision for learners with high needs, recognising highly personalised teaching, inclusive learning environments and the significant progress learners make towards independence, employment and further study.

Across the inspection, Ofsted found that learners benefit from high-quality teaching, supportive relationships with staff and clear progression opportunities. Inspectors also praised the college’s culture of respect, effective governance and its commitment to continuous improvement.

Shipley College continues to work closely with employers, schools, community organisations and civic partners across the Bradford district to deliver education that supports economic growth while creating opportunities for learners from every background.

The full inspection report is available on the Ofsted website.